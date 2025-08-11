U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces phased reopening of Raystown Lake campgrounds

RAYSTOWN LAKE, Pa. -- The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), Baltimore District, will reopen Raystown Lake’s three campgrounds beginning with Susquehannock and Nancy’s Boat-to-Shore Campgrounds on Friday, Aug. 15, followed by Seven Points Campground on Friday, Sept. 5.



“Raystown Lake is a paramount provider of outdoor recreation opportunities in Pennsylvania and our staff is prepared to assist visitors create lasting memories,” said Baltimore District Commander Col. Francis Pera.



USACE Baltimore District received final approval in early August to fill critical personnel shortages, enabling the reopening of previously closed facilities. New hires are now undergoing mandatory training required for safe operation of project facilities.



“We welcome our newest team members at Raystown Lake as they begin training that will provide visitors a safe and memorable experience for the remainder of the season,” said Pera.



New reservations for all campsites can be booked via Recreation.gov beginning Aug. 12 at 10 a.m. Full or partial reservations booked prior to campground closures with a start date of Aug.15 (Susquehannock and Nancy’s Boat-to-Shore) or Sept. 5 (Seven Points) that were not cancelled per visitor request will be honored, with no additional action required. For assistance with reservations, visit https://help.recreation.gov/helpcenter.



All campgrounds will observe normal seasonal closure dates. Susquehannock Campground will close for the season on Sept. 1, with Seven Points and Nancy’s Boat-to-Shore campgrounds closing on Oct. 27. All other day use facilities that remained open during campground closures will also follow normal seasonal closure dates. A schedule of closure for beaches and other amenities will be released via our website and Facebook page in the coming weeks.



About Raystown Lake

Raystown Lake is the largest lake located entirely in Pennsylvania and offers 8,300 surface acres of clear water surrounded by 21,000 acres of forested mountain slopes. Raystown is a multi-purpose lake constructed and managed by USACE for flood damage reduction, recreation and natural resource opportunities, and hydropower. Visitors come to Raystown to enjoy panoramic views of undeveloped land and waters, access to excellent public recreation facilities, and fishing and hunting opportunities. From camping and boating, to hiking and mountain biking, to striped bass fishing and whitetail deer hunting, and everything in between - Raystown offers something for everyone. Visit our website for more: https://www.nab.usace.army.mil/Missions/Dams-Recreation/Raystown-Lake/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.12.2025 Date Posted: 08.12.2025 11:17 Story ID: 545409 Location: RAYSTOWN LAKE, PENNSYLVANIA, US Hometown: HUNTINGDON, PENNSYLVANIA, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announces phased reopening of Raystown Lake campgrounds, by Cynthia Mitchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.