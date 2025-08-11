U.S. Invests More Than $3 Million to Strengthen Panama’s Border Security and Regional Cooperation

Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Army leadership, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Defense for...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Julia Lebens | U.S. Army leadership, the Secretary General of the Ministry of Public Defense for Panama, and Servicio Nacional de Fronteras (SENAFRONT) leadership and members pose for a photo during a donation ceremony at SENAFRONT Headquarters, Panama, Aug. 7, 2025. During the donation ceremony, U.S. and Panama leadership recognized the Department of Defense delivery worth over $3 million USD in phased security assistance to SENAFRONT, including tactical vehicle maintenance, riverine mobility support supplies, and a field communications package. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Julia Lebens) see less | View Image Page

PANAMA CITY, Panama — The United States has delivered more than $3 million in phased security assistance to Panama’s National Border Service since 2023, reinforcing its role as a committed partner in countering regional threats.



The multi-year investment, focused on mobility, communications and tactical sustainment, was highlighted this week during a donation ceremony engagement between Maj. Gen. Phil J. Ryan, commander of U.S. Army South, and Juan Carlos Rodríguez, secretary general of Panama’s Ministry of Public Security.



Meeting at the headquarters of the National Border Service, the leaders underscored the enduring value of security cooperation in confronting shared challenges — from narcotics trafficking and transnational crime to illegal migration and external malign influence.



“This gear will enhance your migration and border security operations,” Ryan said. “Giving your teams the ability to respond faster, operate longer in remote areas, and coordinate more effectively on the ground and at sea.”



The equipment was funded through U.S. Southern Command and provided under the authority of Title 10, Section 333 of U.S. law, which allows the Department of Defense to train and equip foreign security forces. The investment has unfolded over three phases between 2023 and 2025, with each package tailored to specific operational gaps faced by the National Border Service in austere terrain.



Tactical Vehicle Maintenance — valued about $1.5 million, delivered March 2023 to November 2024

The first phase began with construction of a tactical maintenance facility to support the service’s growing fleet of border vehicles. Located in a jungle-adjacent area, the facility was completed in mid-2024 and supports more than 80 operational vehicles.



Riverine Mobility Support — valued about $1.1 million, delivered April 2025

This tranche expanded the service’s ability to conduct fast, agile interdictions in Panama’s interior waterways and coastal corridors. It included:

• 32 Suzuki 50-horsepower outboard motors

• 16 Wing-brand inflatable patrol boats, 15½ feet long

• Four boat trailers for deployment mobility

• Three pallets of maintenance and repair kits

The equipment is operational across high-threat narcotics routes, especially in the Darién Gap and Caribbean basin.



Field Communications Package — valued about $500,000, delivered June 2025

The most recent investment enhanced command-and-control capability in denied environments, improving coordination in areas without cellular or internet coverage. It included:

• 12 tactical radios and communication handsets

• Two power generation systems and mobile battery kits

• Six deployable command post tents and antenna kits



This security investment is part of a broader effort to support Panamanian-led operations. By strengthening the self-sufficiency of Panama’s frontline units, the United States advances collective stability in a region where illicit trafficking, irregular migration and external state actors exploit infrastructure and limited mobility.



“Together, we will continue to protect Panama’s borders, secure its waterways, and uphold peace and stability throughout the Americas,” said Ryan.



With more than 75 percent of U.S.-related maritime commerce transiting through the Panama Canal, stability in Panama is closely tied to hemispheric security. This investment reflects a calculated and sustained commitment to regional resilience.



The ceremony at the National Border Service headquarters marked more than a transfer of equipment — it reflected deepening trust and operational alignment. While U.S. personnel support capacity building through temporary rotations and training, the capabilities stay with Panama.



Maj. Gen. Ryan’s Panama visit also included engagements with the U.S. Embassy and the Joint Security Cooperation Group – Panama, setting conditions for future collaboration, including jungle training, riverine patrol development, and bilateral intelligence-sharing initiatives.