AFRL's NTS-3 Vanguard Set for Launch Aboard ULA Vulcan Rocket

Courtesy Photo | The Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) spacecraft is shown in an anechoic test...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) spacecraft is shown in an anechoic test chamber prior to electromagnetic interference and electromagnetic compatibility testing in Palm Bay, Florida. This experimental satellite is being designed, built and tested by L3Harris Technologies, and will be used by the Air Force Research Laboratory and partner organizations as part of an integrated system to conduct a one-year demonstration of advanced technologies and concepts in satellite navigation. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OHIO (AFRL) — The Department of the Air Force (DAF) launches the Navigation Technology Satellite-3 (NTS-3) Vanguard on the USSF-106 mission from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station, Florida, Aug. 12, 2025. NTS-3 is a payload for the first U.S. national security launch aboard a United Launch Alliance Vulcan rocket.



“We have a strategic imperative to deliver science and technology that enables and accelerates a resilient hybrid space architecture for the space capabilities that the joint force depends on,” said Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Commander and DAF Technology Executive Officer (TEO), Brig. Gen. Jason E. Bartolomei.



AFRL designed NTS-3 to provide more robust, resilient and responsive positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) functionality in space, thereby increasing the security and efficacy of PNT systems like GPS.



“PNT is very important to safety for both military and civilian uses,” said Larry Parten, NTS-3 program manager, AFRL Integrated Capabilities Directorate. “For example, pilots use those signals to land a plane safely and at the correct location. Due to the critical need, our effort to further even more resilient satellite navigation technologies will help to ensure that the military is in the right place at the right time to support the mission.”



NTS-3 features a space-based satellite, a ground-based control system and agile user receivers, all linked by reprogrammable software. This allows for rapid, on-orbit or in-the-field updates to all three segments, a significant advancement over previous GPS satellites that required hardware replacements for upgrades.



Now, much like downloading a new smartphone app, NTS-3 software updates can be pushed routinely to users without the recapitalization effort typically required to upgrade or take advantage of new signals.



The NTS-3 team is optimistic that the launch will bring significant benefits to civilian users as well, who rely on GPS satellite navigation systems daily for purposes including banking, farming, cellular networking and air traffic control.



“We rely on GPS so much, in ways that we don’t always think about,” said Rachel Gleichmann, NTS-3 deputy program manager, AFRL Space Vehicles Directorate. So, to make sure that it is resilient and that it's always available and always accurate — or, as the military likes to say, ‘assured’ is extremely important to your average American.”



Designated as one of three initial Department of the Air Force Vanguard programs in 2019, NTS-3 is closely integrated between AFRL and partner Program Executive Office organizations from Space Systems Command and the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to speed delivery of innovative, game-changing capabilities.



“AFRL has a unique vantage point; with insight into both DAF priorities and the resources and investments available through commercial industry, academia, and venture capital,” said Deputy TEO for Space, Dr. Andrew Williams. “The NTS-3 program is a great example of AFRL orchestrating PNT S&T across the entire ecosystem.”



NTS-3 incorporates several key technologies to enhance resilience, accuracy and security: an advanced timekeeping system for atomic clocks, a reprogrammable receiver enabling compatibility with both legacy and advanced signals called Global Navigation Satellite System Test Architecture, and a signal authentication protocol to protect against GPS spoofing called Chips Message Robust Authentication.



Industry partner L3Harris Technologies is the prime contractor of NTS-3 collaborating with AFRL on the design, development, integration and test of the NTS-3 space vehicle. L3Harris is also supporting launch vehicle integration, integration with control and user segments and on-orbit operations.



Learn more about AFRL’s NTS-3 at https://afresearchlab.com/technology/nts-3.



About AFRL

The Air Force Research Laboratory, or AFRL, is the primary scientific research and development center for the Department of the Air Force. AFRL plays an integral role in leading the discovery, development and integration of affordable warfighting technologies for our air, space and cyberspace forces. With a workforce spanning across nine technology areas and 40 other operations around the globe, AFRL provides a diverse portfolio of science and technology ranging from fundamental to advanced research and technology development. For more information, visit afresearchlab.com.