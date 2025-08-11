Senator Tim Kaine and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans Visit Navy Warfare Development Center for LSE 2025

Photo By Ian Delossantos | On August 4, 2025, Mr. Michael Durkin, Director of the Navy Warfare Development...... read more read more Photo By Ian Delossantos | On August 4, 2025, Mr. Michael Durkin, Director of the Navy Warfare Development Center, briefed Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02) during her visit to NWDC in Norfolk, Virginia. The briefing focused on the Navy’s Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025, emphasizing evolving warfighting concepts, comprehensive preparations, and initiatives to boost readiness, enhance joint force integration, and validate maritime operational strategies. see less | View Image Page

As the US Navy sharpens its edge for global readiness, Senator Tim Kaine (VA), Member of the United States Senate Committee on Armed Services and Congresswoman Jen Kiggans (VA-02), Member of the House Armed Services Committee, visited the Navy Warfare Development Center (NWDC) in Norfolk to gain insight into the Navy’s evolving warfighting concepts and to observe the execution of Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025.



The visit highlighted the Navy’s continued commitment to innovative training and integration across domains, commands, and partners. Senator Kaine and Congresswoman Kiggans, both longtime supporters engaged in shaping defense initiatives, received a comprehensive operational overview inside the Navy Center for Advanced Modeling and Simulation (NCAMS), NWDC’s premier analytical wargaming and experimentation suite.



Senator Kaine and Congresswoman Kiggans expressed strong support for the Navy’s forward-looking approach and emphasized the importance of continued collaboration between policymakers and military leaders to ensure the fleet remains ready, capable, and innovative.



During the visit, NWDC leaders showcased how LSE 2025 will strengthen fleet-wide interoperability, leverage emerging technologies, and synchronize Navy and Joint Force capabilities across the globe. The delegation observed how NCAMS is used to simulate complex scenarios and evaluate new operational concepts in real time—vital for ensuring the Navy stays agile and prepared in contested environments.



LSE 2025, led by U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC), marks the next iteration of the Navy’s large-scale complex, multi-echelon training event designed to synchronize operations across all maritime components, reflecting lessons learned from previous LSEs and adapting to a rapidly changing security environment.



The visit concluded with discussions on how NWDC’s work supports the national defense strategy objectives and helps ensure U.S. maritime dominance through innovative concept development, experimentation, and warfighting integration.