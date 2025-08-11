New Fire Station to Boost Blount Island Emergency Response

City officials and Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department leaders broke ground Aug. 11 on Fire Station 48, a new facility on Blount Island designed to enhance emergency response for both the Jacksonville Port Authority’s Blount Island Marine Terminal and Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Florida.
The station will centrally position marine unit operators and hazardous material technicians on the island, enabling faster, more effective responses to complex emergencies. The project was funded in part through a Defense Community Infrastructure Program grant, a competitive initiative supporting infrastructure that boosts military value, resiliency, training and quality of life.
Endorsed by the commanding officer of Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island, the grant application cited the station’s ability to significantly improve mission resiliency by providing modernized firefighting capabilities just outside the installation’s fenceline.
The new fire station will bolster protection for the surrounding community and critical national defense operations, while supporting JaxPort’s maritime activities.
|08.11.2025
|08.11.2025 19:16
|545373
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|15
|0
