302d Airlift Wing Provides Aerial firefighting Support in Colorado

PETERSON SPACE FORCE BASE, Colo. – The Air Force Reserve’s 302d Airlift Wing here provided aerial firefighting support against fires in Colorado Aug 9 and 10.

In support of the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), the 302 AW launched one of the MAFFS equipped C-130s Aug 9, with five drops totaling 14,571 gallons of retardant on the Lee fire north of Rifle, Colo. Aug 10, the unit launched on the Oak fire west of Pagosa Springs, Colo. with one drop totaling 2,769 gallons of retardant.

The 302 AW’s C-130H aircraft equipped with the U.S. Forest Service-owned Modular Airborne Fire Fighting Systems (MAFFS) are operating from Peterson SFB and refilling at tanker bases located across the state in support of critical ground firefighting crews.

The 302 AW is the only Air Force Reserve unit assigned to this special mission. A MAFFS unit can discharge water or fire retardant - 3,000 gallons weighing 27,000 pounds - in less than five seconds. The retardant can cover an area one-quarter of a mile long and 100 feet wide. After the plane discharges its load, it can be refilled in less than 12 minutes back at the tanker base.

When requested by the NIFC and approved by the Secretary of Defense, the Department of Defense can provide unique wildland firefighting assets. As part of USNORTHCOM’s assigned Defense Support of Civil Authorities mission, these diverse mission assets are prepared to respond quickly and effectively to minimize human suffering, protect lives, property, critical infrastructure, and natural and cultural resources.

In addition to the 302nd Airlift Wing, three Air National Guard units support MAFFS: the 146 AW in Channel Islands, Air National Guard Base, California; the 152 AW based in Reno, Nevada; and the 153 AW based at Cheyenne, Wyoming.

The 302 AW’s primary mission is to provide world-class airlift and combat support with approximately 1,400 premier Reserve Airmen who are committed and ready.

For more information on the web: http://www.nifc.gov; http://www.northcom.mil; https://www.302aw.afrc.af.mil/.

