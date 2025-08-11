Hometown Rear Adm. Enlists 13 Future Service Members

SIOUX FALLS, S.D., Aug. 8, 2025 - When you think about South Dakota, the last thing on peoples’ mind is probably the presence of the U.S. Navy given that someone would have to travel about two days East or West to even see the closest active Navy ship. But with the arrival of Navy Week in Sioux Falls Sailors from around the world were able to conduct community engagements, as well as have a hometown hero enlist future service members.

Rear Adm. Michael Wosje, Director, Air Warfare Division, N98, Office of the Chief of Naval Operations, and Sioux Falls, S.D., native, performed a public enlistment ceremony for future service members at the Sioux Empire Fair, Aug. 8, 2025.

The future service members, comprised of 8 Sailors, 4 Marines, and 1 soldier, and was part of the Navy Office of Community Outreach’s Navy Week happening in Sioux Falls in the Navy Talent Acquisition Northern Plains area of responsibility.

“Being able to highlight these young men and women who are going to be the future of our U.S. military in a public setting by a local hometown hero is a great opportunity for the community to rally behind them,” said Aviation Structural Mechanic (Safety Equipment) 1st Class Jason Shimel, Sioux Falls native and recruiter in charge of the local Navy Recruiting Station in Sioux Falls. “This truly is a unique experience for them [future service members] to meet not only a Rear Adm. before their military career even begins, but a man who joined from their area!”

Throughout the week Wosje was able to conduct a series of outreach opportunities throughout Sioux Falls during the Navy Week that consisted of meetings, speaking engagements, and community events where he was able to interact with centers of influence, educational institutions, veteran, civic and government organizations.

“I am truly blessed to be able to come back to my hometown and promote the U.S. Navy, our 250 year history, and discuss how the training and opportunities the Navy provided helped shape my career as a Naval Aviator,”said Wosje. “In addition to the warm reception the amazing people of South Dakota have given us, I am honored to be able to recognize some of those young people as they prepare to undergo the start of their military careers.”

The Sioux Falls Navy Week is from Aug. 4-9, and its primary purpose is to connect the U.S. Navy with communities that don't have a large naval presence, fostering public understanding and appreciation for the Navy's role in national security and global affairs. Navy Weeks achieve this through a variety of outreach events, educational programs, and community service projects.

“For this Navy Week we were able to bring the Strike Group mixed-reality experience for people to interact with for the duration of the Sioux Empire Fair,” said Cmdr. Zach “Buddy” Edge, executive officer of Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains. “We want the people of Sioux Falls and surrounding local communities to know what their Navy is all about, and at the same time provide them with information about career opportunities that can help them forge a successful future for themselves. At the end off the day we just provide the information so that men and women can make an educated decision on how they can prepare for their future and how joining the U.S. Navy may be able to help them reach their goals.”

NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin.

