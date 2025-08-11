Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Boonville, New York

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pvt. Harland J. Hennessey, 24, who died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred Aug. 22 in his hometown of Boonville, New York. Trainor Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Hennessey was a member of the 803rd Engineer Battalion, Aviation, when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942. According to prison camp and other historical records, Hennessey died Nov. 1, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Miller on Sept. 23, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Hennessey, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4154831/soldier-accounted-for-from-wwii-hennessey-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact Trainor Funeral Home, 315-942-2233.

