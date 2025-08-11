Army Reserve observer coach/ trainer shares his story of service working on Army watercrafts

YAKIMA TRAINING CENTER, Washington - Standing next to a Humvee, Sgt. 1st Class Jake Brand, Observer Coach Trainer, 1-364th Transportation Support Battalion, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, based out of Joint Base Lewis McChord, Washington, smiled as he recalled why he joined the U.S. Army Reserve.



“I was trying to join the active-duty Navy. My brother joined the Army Reserve. He (persuaded me) into joining under him, so he could get rank. So, I joined the Army Reserve,” said Brand.



Brand’s role as an observer coach/ trainer at Raven Focus was to train and operate with Soldiers across all three Army components.



“I transitioned into supply from watercraft, but I really haven’t done the supply job. A colleague said I could come to his unit and do something a little different. Getting out in the field and observing, where before, I had only worked with watercraft. Here at Raven Focus, I was working with the National Guard and active duty (components). It’s not just the Army Reserve," said Brand.



“My section was set up to do overwatch on the forward supply company and coach and mentor. We made sure the training unit was doing what they were supposed to do,” added Brand.



But before becoming an OC/T, Brand experienced Army life on water and working with the U.S. Navy at times. He attended basic training at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, and advanced individual training at Fort Eustis, Virginia. Then Brand earned the military occupational specialty of 88 Kilo (watercraft operator).



Watercraft operators are responsible for safely operating logistics vessels. They are responsible for navigation, cargo operations and supervising Soldiers on watercraft.



A watercraft operator is one of more than 200 career paths that the U.S. Army offers, sharpening talents and skills to pursue passions and build strong connections across various career fields.



“To be honest, I took watercraft training because it had the biggest bonus, but I actually really enjoyed it,” said Brand, who served on an Army logistics support vessel.



“The LSV is a sea going landing craft. I’ve sailed from Baltimore, Maryland, along the east coast, around Cuba and through the Panama Canal up to Washington State to pick up and drop off cargo. Then up to Alaska and came back to the Port of Tacoma, Washington,” Brand said.



Brand additionally shared about his participation in another mission with the U.S. Navy.



“It was to see how fast you could off load cargo to support a city like Anchorage, Alaska in the event of a natural disaster,” said Brand. “It’s called a Joint Logistics Over The Shore mission or JLOTS mission working with the active-duty Navy.”



It takes about 35 Soldiers to operate an LSV, according to Brand, who has 13 years of Army Reserve service and continues to serve.



As in different military roles, the work can carry a variety of risk factors that Soldiers must prepare mitigation plans for, ahead of action.



“When we do line handling or moor up against another vessel there are strong currents. We’ve snapped lines. If you are not paying attention, you have the possibility of losing a hand if you get your hand caught working with lines or anchors,” said Brand.



While on his assignments, Brand also found value in exploring various locations and unique cultures.



“We also stopped off at different ports and visited different places. Everyone is like a family,” said Brand.



Brand shared that he does miss working on the water but values the flexibility and benefits of his Army Reserve service.



“I miss working with watercraft, but I like serving in the Army Reserve because of the stable retirement and peace of mind. It’s the easiest part time job you will ever have. It gives you decent health care coverage at an affordable rate. The Army Reserve allows me to have my current job as a military technician doing small arms repair at Joint Base Lewis McChord, along with the camaraderie of being with other Soldiers and a sense of belonging.”



While there are a multitude of reasons why Brand continues serving in the U.S. Army Reserve, he reflects on his service as an honor towards his family’s legacy in the military.



“I’ve had family, on my mom’s side, that have served in the military all the way back to the Civil War,” said Brand. “I feel honored to be in the Army Reserve.”

