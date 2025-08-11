SERMC Delivers Cost and Schedule Savings with 3D Printing

Photo By Scott Curtis | Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) reverse engineered the original aluminum...... read more read more Photo By Scott Curtis | Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) reverse engineered the original aluminum piece, front left, to create prototype using a low-cost polymer in the top row. After a satisfactory fitment check, SERMC coordinated with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Detachment Mayport to identify the best material for the final part, front right, which is an aerospace-grade thermoplastic known for its strength, heat resistance, and flame retardancy. see less | View Image Page

MAYPORT, Fla. —3D Printing technology is helping Southeast Regional Maintenance Center (SERMC) rapidly develop mission-critical components while saving time and money.

Additive manufacturing, more commonly known as 3D printing, is allowing SERMC to rethink traditional maintenance and logistics. When a chilled water pump cooling rotor used on an Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyer needed replacement, the team didn’t have to wait weeks or months for a conventional order.

The six-blade part, not available to purchase separately in the Navy supply system, typically requires the purchase of an entirely new pump at a significant cost to correct the deficiency. Instead, the team was able to manufacture four progressively refined prototypes over two weeks, rapidly developing a final blueprint ready for printing, testing and installation.

“Sailors at SERMC are always looking for new applications for 3D printing to expand our capabilities and save time, resources, and money,” said Capt. Kiah Rahming, SERMC’s commanding officer. “This effort is a testament to the ingenuity and drive of our team.”

“We started by reverse engineering the original aluminum piece to create a prototype using a low-cost polymer,” explained Chief Machinist’s Mate Nicholas Heinrich, SERMC’s Additive Manufacturing coordinator. “The original part fits very snugly to the shaft, so after a satisfactory fitment check we coordinated with Fleet Readiness Center Southeast (FRCSE) Detachment Mayport to identify the best material for the final part.”

That final part was produced using an aerospace-grade thermoplastic known for its strength, heat resistance, and flame retardancy. Manufactured using an industrial-grade 3D printer at FRCSE, the blade offers comparable strength to aluminum, but at a fraction of the weight and cost. After a satisfactory operational test the pump was certified in house and installed aboard ship.

The cost savings from SERMC’s 3D printing initiative are substantial. A prototype blade was produced for just $17.63, while the final blade cost only $131.21. In contrast, replacing the entire motor through conventional methods would have cost $316,544.16. This innovative approach resulted in an estimated cost avoidance of $316,412.95 for each blade produced with minimal down time.

“This manufacturing technique allows our Sailors to disassemble the housing and put the part back together with a superior product,” said Rahming. “When you start comparing the price differentials, they’re substantial. Additive manufacturing is fundamentally changing how we think, how we do business, and how we support the warfighter.”

These cooling pump rotors are installed on every type of ship in the Fleet. The newly printed part has already been tested for operation, certified and installed aboard a destroyer, demonstrating the operational potential for additive manufacturing within the Fleet.

SERMC’s growing innovation program continues to explore applications of 3D printing that support the full program lifecycle, from early design to testing, training, and sustainment.