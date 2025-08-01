Military Intelligence Company activated as part of ongoing military cooperation on Korean Peninsula

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – The 2nd Infantry Division / Republic of Korea-U.S. Combined Division (RUCD) held an activation ceremony for the newly re-established 528th Military Intelligence Company (MICO) at Robert Field, August 5.







The ceremony brought together senior leaders, service members, and their families from both nations to witness the official re-establishment of the unit. It also marked a significant milestone in the ongoing evolution of the U.S. and the Republic of Korea’s military cooperation.







2ID is the last remaining permanently forward-stationed division in the U.S. Army. It’s purpose is to deter aggression and maintain peace on the Korean Peninsula, and if deterrence fails, “Fight Tonight” in support of the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance.







The 528th MICO has a proud history that began more than 70 years ago in the Korean War. 2ID played a crucial role in the Korean War, engaging in major battles such as the Pusan Perimeter, the Battle of the Chongchon River, and the defense of the 38th Parallel to help repel enemy forces.







“During that time, the Soldiers of this unit served as the eyes and ears of the division and provided critical intelligence that shaped the course of the battle and safeguarded lives,” said Lt. Col. Eric A. Swett, the commander of Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 2ID/RUCD.







After the Korean War, 2ID remained stationed in South Korea as a key deterrent force, supporting the ROK/U.S. alliance and maintaining readiness to defend against potential aggression from the North.







“We’re the sensors for the commander,” said 1st Sgt. Christina Jiroudek, first sergeant of the 528th MICO. “We need to know what’s going on in the world, be ready to take action, as well as decipher information.”







The 528th MICO is utilized to collect, analyze, and disseminate information about enemy forces, terrain, and potential threats to support decision-making and ensure mission success.







With the leadership of Cpt. Brian J. Park, the 528th commander, the MICO will work to ensure that the units they support will have clarity in the midst of chaos.







“I have no doubt that the 528th General Support Military Intelligence Company will flourish,” said Park.







The reactivation of the 528th MICO highlights 2ID’s enduring commitment to readiness, transformation to adapt to the ever-changing battlefield, intelligence excellence and the U.S.-Republic of Korea Alliance.







“We remain ‘Always Out Front’ to support the team,” said Park.

