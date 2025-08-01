USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group arrives in Bahrain

Aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 11, embarked Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 17, and destroyers USS Gridley (DDG 101) and USS Lenah Sutcliffe Higbee (DDG 123) arrived in Manama, Bahrain, for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 10.



This marks the first port visit for an aircraft carrier in Bahrain since 2020 when Nimitz last visited.



As a valued partner of the U.S., the Kingdom of Bahrain is instrumental in enabling the Navy’s ability to operate forward – supporting logistics, command and control, and fleet readiness – while strengthening our posture to deter adversaries and respond rapidly across the Arabian Gulf.



“Nimitz’s port visit underscores Bahrain’s vital role as an important hub for U.S. Navy operations in the region,” said Rear Adm. Fred Goldhammer, commander, CSG 11. “Nimitz Carrier Strike Group is honored to return as part of our continued operations in the Arabian Gulf, and we remain grateful for Bahrain’s steadfast support and hospitality.”



The more than 70-year bilateral relationship between the U.S. and Bahrain underscores the importance of like-minded partners, which leads to agreements like the Comprehensive Security Integration and Prosperity Agreement, designed as a framework for cooperation in the areas of defense and security based on a shared commitment to stability and peace in the Middle East region.



The U.S. Navy continues to deliver sea control and power projection, and remains committed to regional maritime security, freedom of navigation, our partners and forward presence. The NIMCSG consists of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier Nimitz, CVW 17 and Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 9.



U.S. Central Command’s area of responsibility encompasses about 2.5 million square miles of water area and includes the Arabian Gulf, Red Sea, Gulf of Oman and parts of the Indian Ocean. This expanse, comprised of 21 countries, includes three critical chokepoints at the Strait of Hormuz, the Suez Canal, and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait at the southern tip of Yemen.

