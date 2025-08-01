Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Charleston Native Honored as Warfighter of the Day aboard USS George Washington

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    08.06.2025

    Story by Petty Officer 3rd Class Johnathan Meighan 

    USS GEORGE WASHINGTON (CVN 73)

    PHILIPPINE SEA – Charleston, South Carolina native Yeoman Seaman Apprentice Christopher Briskey was recognized as the Warfighter of the Day aboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George Washington (CVN 73), Aug. 6, 2025.

    Warfighter of the Day is a command program where the ship’s captain personally recognizes an exemplary Sailor selected by their leadership for their accomplishments.

    Briskey was credited as an essential member of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 102’s administrative team, directly contributing to process improvement and efficiency within his department to ensure the ship’s optimum level of mission readiness.

    “My proudest accomplishment in the Navy is being able to respond to important tasks in a timely manner and having answers when others don’t,” said Briskey. “My favorite part about my job is that I get to assist my shipmates with awards, lodging, and travel.”

    He has served in the Navy for more than a year and has served on George Washington for seven months.

    Briskey is a 2014 graduate of Clay Central High School.

    George Washington is the U.S. Navy’s premier forward-deployed aircraft carrier, a long-standing symbol of the United States’ commitment to maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific region, while operating alongside allies and partners across the U.S. Navy’s largest numbered fleet.

