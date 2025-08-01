MRF-D joins U.S. Ambassador, Solomon Islands Government to honor Allied sacrifice for 83rd Battle of Guadalcanal Anniversary

HONIARA, Solomon Islands — On August 6, 2025, U.S. Marines with the Marine Rotational Force – Darwin (MRF-D) 25.3 Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF) stood alongside U.S. and Solomon Islands officials atop Skyline Ridge, participating in the 83rd anniversary commemoration of the Battle of Guadalcanal. Hosted by U.S. Ambassador to Papua New Guinea, Solomon Islands, and Vanuatu Ann Marie Yastishock and with the Solomon Islands government, the ceremony served as a solemn reminder of the shared history and sacrifice that binds the United States and Solomon Islands in strength, security, and prosperity.



Representing the U.S. Marine Corps and 1st Marine Regiment’s “The Old Breed” in this historic location, MRF-D’s presence honored the memory of the Marines from the 1st, 5th, and 7th Marine Regiments who landed on Guadalcanal in 1942 — Marines whose courage helped define the identity of the modern Corps. Their presence reflected a deep respect for the sacrifices of both American and Solomon Islander lives lost during the six-month campaign that turned the tide of the Pacific War.



“As Marines returning to this region today, we do so with humility and gratitude,” said Col. Jason Armas, commanding officer of the MRF-D 25.3 MAGTF. “We are here to acknowledge that victory in Guadalcanal was not won by Marines alone but forged in partnership with the people of these islands. May their courage be remembered, and their spirit of unity and resilience live on in our bond of friendship, today and always.”



The sunrise ceremony, held at the Guadalcanal American Memorial, included wreath-layings and tributes to the more than 7,000 Allied service members and Solomon Islanders who died in the Guadalcanal Campaign. Superintendent Ryan Blum of the American Battle Monuments Commission noted that Skyline Ridge, once known as Hill 73, witnessed some of the fiercest fighting of the war and now serves as hallowed ground for remembrance. During the memorial’s construction, the U.S. Defense Prisoner-of-War/Missing in Action Accounting Agency uncovered more U.S. service member remains, returned final closure and peace of mind to the families of lost loved ones.



Later that morning, MRF-D Marines honored the Solomon Scouts and Coastwatchers — local and Allied personnel whose bravery and intelligence-gathering were instrumental in defeating enemy imperial forces. These individuals operated deep in enemy territory, often unarmed and always at risk, guiding Allied forces through dense jungles, rescuing downed airmen, and relaying critical information that shaped the outcome of the campaign.



“These were not supporting roles,” said Col. Armas. “The Coastwatchers and Solomon Scouts were integral to the success of the Guadalcanal campaign and to turning the tide of war in the Pacific.”



Among those remembered was Sergeant Major Sir Jacob Vouza, a local hero tortured by his enemy captors but who refused to betray Allied forces. His story, along with those of Coastwatchers like Frederick “Snow” Rhoades and local scouts like Biuku Gasa and Eroni Kumana, was shared to highlight the deep and often overlooked impact of Solomon Islander sacrifice.



Today, MRF-D continues to serve as a forward-deployed force in the Indo-Pacific, committed to enhancing regional security and honoring the legacy of those who came before. That legacy includes not only U.S. Marines in uniform but the brave communities who fought beside them in times of great peril.



“As we commemorate today those lost in this bloody battle and give thanks for the freedoms we enjoy as a result of their sacrifices, let us also remember that the work continues to ensure safety of all of our countries, and the Pacific,” said Ambassador Yastishock. “From UXO [unexploded ordnance] clearance to educational exchanges, the United States will continue to work with Solomon Islands to ensure our people are safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”



As wreaths were laid and names echoed across revered grounds, the Marines of MRF-D stood with U.S. and Solomon Islands government officials as quiet sentinels of memory — part of a small but enduring presence that connects the past to the present and reaffirms the shared values of peace, sacrifice, and unity.

