Fort Bliss Garrison welcomes new commander during Change of Command ceremony

Photo By David Poe | Col. Michael Soyka receives the command colors from Patrick Appelman, director of U.S....... read more read more Photo By David Poe | Col. Michael Soyka receives the command colors from Patrick Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Readiness, during the Garrison Change of Command event at Fort Bliss, Texas, Aug. 6, 2025. The Bliss Garrison marked its change of command during a ceremony at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on East Bliss. see less | View Image Page

Fort Bliss, the largest Mobilization Force Generation Installation in the Army, and its Garrison command celebrated one commander and welcomed another during a formal ceremony recently.



A packed audience at the Centennial Banquet and Conference Center on East Bliss witnessed the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss change of command, Aug. 6, 2025.



Col. Michael Soyka, a career Armor officer, has taken command of the garrison, succeeding Col. Brendan Gallagher, who commanded the organization for the previous two years.



Maj. Gen. Curt Taylor, the commanding general of the 1st Armored Division and Fort Bliss, and Command Sgt. Maj. James Light, the 1st AD and Fort Bliss command sergeant major, returned from a European deployment for a short time to be in attendance for the time-honored tradition.



During the ceremony, the unit colors were formally passed from the outgoing commander to the incoming one in front of gathered troops and employees, signifying the official transfer of authority.



The Fort Bliss Garrison's mission is to provide comprehensive base operations support to ensure the readiness of the 1st Armored Division and all tenant units. Acting as the city management for the installation, the garrison is responsible for everything from infrastructure, public works, and housing to emergency services and quality of life programs.



Rep. Veronica Escobar, U.S. representative for Texas's 16th congressional district, joined Team Bliss for the event. Other dignitaries included the Hon. Renard Johnson, mayor of El Paso, and Patrick Appelman, director of U.S. Army Installation Management Command – Readiness (IMCOM-Readiness). Many other military and local community leaders also attended.



The primary mission of IMCOM-Readiness is to integrate and synchronize installation services and support to meet the operational and training needs of the force. It translates the Army's top-level readiness requirements into specific, executable tasks for the garrisons under its purview.



During his remarks, Taylor thanked Appelman for being afforded the opportunity to share his feelings about the garrison command and its workforce.



“The Fort Bliss Garrison is the center of gravity for this installation,” he said. “Much has happened and much has been asked of ‘Team Bliss’ under the tenure of this superb leader. It’s important to note that [Bliss Garrison] did this with 50 percent of the required workforce needed for an installation of this size — truly an amazing accomplishment.”



Taylor emphasized the impressive results across all metrics.



"Last year," he stated, "Fort Bliss topped the Army in reenlistments, and El Paso led the nation in recruiting. These connected achievements are a testament to this exceptional team's dedication in fostering a phenomenal community that people are eager to join."



During the ceremony, the symbolic passing of the colors took place.



Command Sgt. Maj. Robert Theus, the Garrison command sergeant major, initiated the tradition by passing the colors to Gallagher, signifying their final moment as a command team. Gallagher then transferred the colors to Appelman, relinquishing his command. Appelman, in turn, entrusted the colors to Soyka, marking the commencement of his leadership. Soyka concluded the custom by returning the colors to Theus for secure keeping.



As is customary, Soldiers presented Elizabeth Gallagher with a dozen red roses, symbolizing the appreciation of the garrison and its families for her unwavering service, support, and advocacy for military families during her husband's command. Subsequently, Sarah Soyka was welcomed to the Fort Bliss family with a dozen yellow roses, presented as a gesture of friendship and encouragement for the future while in command.



The Soyka family is not new to Fort Bliss. Col. Soyka joined the 1st Armored Division in 2020 and assumed command of its 1st Battalion, 77th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team and led them on a deployment to South Korea.



After graciously acknowledging his family members who were present and warmly expressing his appreciation for the esteemed leaders in attendance, Soyka, a native of Westlake, Ohio, proceeded to share his leadership philosophy, emphasizing the importance of integrity, collaboration, and a commitment to continuous growth.



“I’ve always said the only thing that will live on beyond you in the Army are the people you get to invest in,” Soyka stated. “I get to be a caretaker of a wonderful installation, and the people in this room are going to help this place thrive for ages beyond me. So, my goal is to continue to invest in our Department of the Army Civilians, our military, and in this place – this home – to make it continually better for all of us.



“I’m excited not only to have the opportunity to help Soldiers, which is what I’ve been able to do for many years, but to positively influence our families, our veterans, and our community,” he concluded. “Fort Bliss already has tremendous momentum in a positive direction. I’m excited to help continue to make it better at Bliss.”



In his final remarks, Gallagher reflected on some of the accomplishments of the Garrison team during his command. He highlighted key initiatives such as the construction of the DoD’s first 3-D printed barracks, located on West Bliss; support for the Southern Border mission, and the initiation of the Bliss Railhead expansion, which is expected to increase throughput by approximately 40 percent, just as a few examples.



“None of this reflects a single thing that I did; I did zero of the heavy lifting,” Gallagher said. “This is all thanks to an extraordinary team. We have so many great partners, like AAFES, the Commissary, Freedom Crossing at Fort Bliss, and so many other great partners across the El Paso community.”



He then specifically shifted to the thousands of dedicated Army Civilians, who form the backbone of the garrison's workforce. Army Civilians' expertise spans a vast array of fields, from engineering and logistics to healthcare and administration, directly contributing to the quality of life for service members and their families, as well as the overall effectiveness of military missions.



“We’re in a resource-constrained environment, but we should remember that our Department of the Army Civilians are more than just statistics on a spreadsheet,” he urged. “These are human beings; they are dedicated professionals with families and friends. They are passionate about our community. They love what they do. They support our readiness and our quality of life, which affects this entire community. I could not be more proud of them. Often, people will come up to me and others like me in uniform and say ‘thanks’ for our service. I would like to take this moment to thank our DA Civilians for their service. To do what they continue to do every day, even in an environment of extraordinary challenges, is remarkable. They help make it better at Bliss every single day.”



Turning to his successor, Gallagher offered some final words of advice.



“Mike and Sarah, you’re going to do great—the team is going to do great. Two years is going to fly by,” he said. “You’re a mayor, a city manager, a leader, and a commander all at once, all day, every day. It can be incredibly rewarding, fun, and inspiring. Yes, it can be challenging, sometimes frustrating, sometimes stressful, and a lot of other things—sometimes all in the same hour—but the one thing it never is, ever, is boring.



“I did my best. I tried to leave it all out on the field. I hope that my best was good enough,” Gallagher concluded. “It’s been an incredible privilege, and I will always cherish and truly be grateful for the opportunity to serve as your commander. Thank you.”



To learn more about the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Bliss, visit https://home.army.mil/bliss/about/Garrison