NAVFAC Engineering Leader George Malamos Retires After 38 Years of Distinguished Service

Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander of Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, presents George Malamos, Director of Engineering Criteria and Programs at NAVFAC Atlantic, with his retirement certificate. Malamos retired July 28, 2025, concluding a distinguished 38-year civil service career marked by technical leadership, innovation, and lasting contributions to the Navy's global infrastructure mission.

George Malamos, Director of Engineering Criteria and Programs at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic, retired July 28, 2025, concluding a remarkable 38-year civil service career defined by technical leadership, innovation, and enduring contributions to the Navy’s global infrastructure mission.



Widely respected across the NAVFAC enterprise and the Department of Defense for his deep expertise in aviation facilities engineering, Malamos played a pivotal role in developing design criteria, modernizing construction standards, and mentoring generations of engineers and architects throughout his tenure.



His career began in 1987 as a structural engineering trainee at the Atlantic Division (then LANTDIV) in Norfolk, Virginia. From those early days, he immersed himself in challenging assignments across the Structural Engineering Branch and quickly became known for his drive, attention to detail, and ability to integrate engineering precision with mission needs. Over time, he evolved into one of NAVFAC’s most sought-after technical advisors on aviation and airfield facility planning.



Malamos’s unique combination of technical mastery and forward-thinking innovation propelled him into multiple transformational roles. In the 1990s, he was among the first to explore digital transformation within NAVFAC, co-developing the “DeSign” application that enabled electronic signatures on design drawings—an initiative that ultimately helped change Virginia’s regulatory framework. That project earned him and colleague Brian Crowder—now NAVFAC Atlantic’s Business Director—the Vice President’s Hammer Award for reinventing government through technology.



Recognizing the importance of scalable digital systems, Malamos later became the functional lead for the Integrated Enterprise Facilities Acquisition Management (ieFACMAN) system. Working alongside the command’s Chief Information Officer, he led the shift from spreadsheet-based tracking to NAVFAC’s first internet-enabled enterprise management platform. This system—used for eProjects, eContracts, and other acquisition functions—remains a foundational part of NAVFAC’s business operations today.



Beyond digital modernization, Malamos was entrusted with some of the Navy’s most complex engineering challenges. As the NAVFAC Aviation Facilities Technical Warrant Holder, he led the development and application of design standards for runways, taxiways, maintenance hangars, and associated infrastructure. His leadership helped resolve high-profile technical issues with F-35 hangar designs, enhanced fire protection systems, and ensured engineering compliance across a rapidly evolving aviation portfolio.



Among his most impactful efforts was the adoption of the Ignitable Liquid Fire Drainage Assembly (ILDFA) system as an alternative to traditional hangar fire suppression solutions. Working closely with NAVFAC Fire Protection Technical Warrant Holder Darryl Nemeth, Malamos advanced implementation of ILDFA for Navy aviation facilities, contributing to improved fire safety and operational resilience.



He also helped shape the criteria used for Hangar 21, the new Air Force One facility at Joint Base Andrews, supporting a joint-service application of Navy standards. Working with the design firm FSB, he later co-developed aviation criteria training modules and helped deliver instruction to more than 1,000 NAVFAC personnel across engineering, architecture, and planning disciplines.



Malamos’s technical insight was frequently sought at the highest levels. In 2024, he played a key role in preparing NAVFAC’s Chief Engineer for testimony before the House Subcommittee on Military Construction. His team ensured that data and criteria supporting Navy facility investments were accurate, defensible, and ready for congressional scrutiny—helping uphold NAVFAC’s credibility and strategic value on Capitol Hill.



As Director of Engineering Criteria and Programs, his final assignment, Malamos oversaw the development and maintenance of technical standards for design and construction across NAVFAC’s global enterprise. He worked closely with senior leadership and technical warrant holders to ensure consistency, compliance, and mission alignment across all facility types. His work enabled NAVFAC to deliver cost-effective, high-performance infrastructure to support Navy and Marine Corps operations around the world.



During his retirement ceremony, Malamos reflected on a career rich with adventure, technical discovery, and collaboration. He shared stories from his fieldwork and assignments—from surveying low-frequency antenna sites in Iceland and managing design reviews in Greece, to witnessing explosive tests at China Lake and touring military airfields from Oceana to the Pacific.



“I’ve always believed that what we do behind the scenes is just as vital as what happens at the tip of the spear,” Malamos said. “Pilots don’t fly without hangars. Weapons don’t get delivered without airfields. Facilities are the backbone of mission readiness, and NAVFAC makes that possible.”



He also acknowledged the support of his family, including his wife Constance, his mother Despina, and cousins Lia and George who traveled from Athens, Greece, to attend the ceremony. Malamos paid tribute to his late father—a fellow structural engineer who also worked briefly for NAVFAC—who passed away on July 4, his 100th birthday, just weeks before the event.



Known for his humility, wit, and mentorship, Malamos encouraged colleagues to focus on what matters most: technical integrity, teamwork, and mission impact.



“You do it because nobody else can. You do it because you care about America,” he said. “That was my formula for satisfaction—and why I never wanted to leave NAVFAC.”



As he departs federal service, Malamos leaves behind not just a legacy of technical accomplishment, but a living blueprint for how engineering excellence, innovation, and a passion for public service can shape the success of the Navy and Marine Corps for generations to come.