Training Air Wing One Holds Change of Command and Retirement Ceremony

Photo By Penny Randall | Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Rear Admiral Max G. McCoy Jr. speaks to the audience during the Training Air Wing One (TW-1) change of command ceremony onboard Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi, Aug. 8, 2025. Capt. Juston Kuch, left, was relieved by Capt. Sylvester R. Foley IV. Kuch also retired after 25 years of dedicated Naval service during the ceremony. (Photo by Penny Randall/NAS Meridian Public Affairs)

Meridian, Miss. – Training Air Wing One (TW-1) held a combined change of command and retirement ceremony onboard Naval Air Station (NAS) Meridian, Aug. 8, 2025, in which Capt. Juston Kuch was relieved by Capt. Sylvester Foley as TW-1 commodore.



Chief of Naval Air Training (CNATRA) Rear Adm. Max McCoy Jr. presided over the event and presented Kuch with the Legion of Merit for his extraordinary leadership throughout his tour. Under Kuch’s leadership, 280 student aviators received their “Wings of Gold” while executing 52,000 flight training sorties, 27,800 student events, and 19 detachments in the T-45C Goshawk.



“Your team’s resilience and determination set the standard for excellence and adaptability,” said McCoy. “You proved that even in the face of adversity, Training Wing One remains a cornerstone of naval aviation readiness.”



Kuch, a native of Valparaiso, Indiana, graduated from Bradley University in 2000 with a degree in mechanical engineering. Kuch commissioned through Officer Candidate School at Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola in October 2000 and was designated a naval aviator at NAS Meridian in January 2003.



His operational assignments included tours with the “Golden Hawks” of Airborne Command and Control Squadron (VAW) 112 and the “Screwtops” of VAW-123. He commanded the “Black Eagles” of VAW-113, which received both the 2017 Battle "E" Award and the Akers Award, given to the top Hawkeye squadron in the Navy. His deployments supported Operations Enduring Freedom and Iraqi Freedom.



“It’s been truly special to wrap up my career here in Meridian and being part of this team, helping train the next generation of naval aviators, is a great way to close this chapter,” Kuch said. “When I look around, I see some of the most dedicated and talented men and women. Whether they’re just starting their flight training or returning as instructors, I have no doubt that the pilots who earn their wings here are ready to take on whatever challenges lie ahead and defend our country with pride.”



Foley is from Deerfield, New Hampshire, and graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in 2002. He received his wings in February 2005 in Kingsville, Texas, and continued on to fly the F/A-18C Hornet at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, and the F/A-18E/F Super Hornet at NAS Oceana, Virginia; Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Japan; and NAS Lemoore, California.



Foley’s operational assignments include tours with the “Sidewinders” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 3; the “Dambusters” of VFA-195; commanding officer of the “Stingers” of VFA-113; and chief of staff for Carrier Strike Group 2. He deployed aboard USS Enterprise (CVN-65), USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69), USS George Washington (CVN-73), USS Carl Vinson (CVN-70), and USS Ronald Reagan (CVN-76) in support of numerous missions, including Operations Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom, Inherent Resolve, and Prosperity Guardian.



“It’s a tremendous honor to lead Training Air Wing One,” Foley said. “The young men and women we train are the future of naval aviation and critical to our nation’s security. I’m confident that our outstanding wing in Meridian, Mississippi is ready to prepare the next generation of the world’s finest naval aviators. I’m proud and excited to be a part of this exceptional team.”



TW-1 receives student naval aviators upon completion of primary flight training in the T-6B Texan II. Training Squadrons 7 and 9 train student naval aviators in the Boeing T-45C Goshawk, the Navy's most advanced strike jet trainer. Upon completion of advanced flight instruction, the student naval aviators are designated naval aviators and receive their “Wings of Gold.”