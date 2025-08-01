WRAIR showcases research that protects force health and global health at MHSRS 25

Courtesy Photo | Leaders, scientists, and staff from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and its...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Leaders, scientists, and staff from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and its forward directorates WRAIR-AFRIMS, WRAIR-Africa, WRAIR-EME, and WRAIR-West attend MHSRS 2025. Photo taken by Paul Lagasse, staff writer at MRDC. see less | View Image Page

This year, more than 60 scientists from the Walter Reed Army Institute of Research and its forward directorates WRAIR-Armed Forces Research Institute of Medical Sciences, WRAIR-Africa, WRAIR-Europe-Middle East, and WRAIR-West participated in the Military Health System Research Symposium to share their most recent scientific endeavors.



WRAIR joined approximately 4,000 other participants from research institutions, military organizations, and industry in Florida at MHSRS 2025. MHSRS is a conference focused on new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development that is tuned to the specific medical needs of the warfighter.



“MHSRS is one of the top venues for us to share our research,” said Col. Brianna Perata, Commander of WRAIR. “Accomplished scientists from across WRAIR delivered the latest updates on our cutting-edge research into brain health, infectious disease research, and products that support the health and performance of the warfighter.”



At MHSRS this year, representatives from WRAIR moderated 2 breakout sessions, gave 18 talks, and presented more than 40 posters on topics from the effects of losing sleep on the brain and multidrug resistant organisms to the latest developments in vaccine research and behavioral health trainings.



“WRAIR is a world leader in research to support the warfighter,” explained Command Sgt. Maj. Monnet Bushner of WRAIR. “We are proud to be recognized at the conference for the work of our outstanding and hardworking scientists, who break boundaries in pursuit of new ways to protect the health and wellbeing of our service members.”



During the award ceremony, 2 of WRAIR’s scientists received awards for their posters. 1,697 posters were accepted and presented at MHSRS across 3 different poster sessions. For poster session 3, Maj. Thomas Musich, the scientific director of WRAIR-Europe-Middle East, won honorable mention and Dr. Diane Bolton, a scientist from WRAIR’s Military HIV Research Program, won third place.



“MHSRS isn’t just an opportunity for WRAIR to share knowledge and celebrate our successes,” said Col. Perata. “It is also an essential opportunity for us to learn what our contemporaries are doing and build new collaborations with like-minded people. WRAIR always strives to produce premiere research that can protect our warfighter and optimize their performance.”



Learn more about WRAIR at the website: https://wrair.health.mil/