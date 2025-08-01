Defining Expeditionary Roles: SoCal MSC Officers Convene at 2025 Symposium

Courtesy Photo | 250801-N-WJ173-1001 MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (Aug. 1, 2025) Medical...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | 250801-N-WJ173-1001 MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (Aug. 1, 2025) Medical Service Corps Officers from across Southern California gather for a group photo during the 2025 Southern California MSC Symposium at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s Officers’ Club, Aug. 1, 2025. Hosted by the Southern California Medical Service Corps Officers Association, the event focused on “Leading and Defining Roles of MSC Officers in Expeditionary Platforms” and brought together senior Navy Medicine and operational fleet leaders to discuss readiness, leadership, and expeditionary medical support. see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION MIRAMAR, Calif. (Aug. 1, 2025) – Medical Service Corps (MSC) Officers from across Southern California gathered at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar’s Officers’ Club for the 2025 Southern California MSC Symposium, hosted by the Southern California Medical Service Corps Officers Association (SoCal MSCOA).



This year’s theme, “Leading and Defining Roles of MSC Officers in Expeditionary Platforms,” focused on the evolving contributions of MSC officers to the Navy’s global medical mission.



The symposium featured senior leaders from Navy Medicine and the operational fleet, including Rear Adm. Matthew Case, Defense Health Agency Acting Assistant Director, Healthcare Administration; Rear Adm. Brent DeVore, Commander, Expeditionary Strike Group THREE; Capt. Virginia Damon, Director, Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton; CAPT Kevin Bailey, Commanding Officer, Naval Expeditionary Medical Warfare Development Center; MSC Detailer Team led by CAPT Kimberly Oelschlager, and VADM(Ret) Charles Martoglio.



A Readiness-Focused Event



Through a blend of keynote addresses, panel discussions, and peer engagement, attendees explored how MSC officers directly support expeditionary and maritime operations. Discussions included operational planning, digital medical technologies, and maintaining clinical skills in austere environments.



A significant highlight was Capt. Damon’s presentation on “Leading Navy Medicine Through the Walker Dip” — a term referencing the loss of combat casualty care readiness during peacetime, requiring deliberate retraining before future conflicts.



“This symposium underscores the MSC’s operational value and our flexibility to serve wherever the mission demands,” said Lt. Adam Shults, SoCal MSCOA Vice President. “The diversity of experience represented here today proves that our officers are ready for the challenges of tomorrow’s expeditionary environment.”



Future-Forward Collaboration



By linking MSC officers with operational commands and senior DHA leadership, the symposium ensured attendees walked away with a broader understanding of Navy Medicine’s strategic priorities and their personal role in ensuring readiness and capability.



“Bringing MSC officers together in this format strengthens our shared sense of purpose and enhances how we support warfighters,” said Cmdr. Temitope Ayeni, Naval Medical Center San Diego’s Director for Administration. “It’s also a space to cultivate mentorship, innovation, and leadership across the MSC community.”



Organized by SoCal MSCOA, the event is one of several regional initiatives supporting the U.S. Navy’s broader medical force development strategy and contributes directly to sustaining a medically ready force and a ready medical force. The premise of these events is to navigate professional challenges, foster career development and networking, and give a broader understanding of how the Medical Service Corps functions and supports the operational mission.