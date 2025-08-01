CASCOM welcomes new CSM & honors predecessor

Photo By RYAN SHARP | Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, outgoing United States Army Combined Arms Support...... read more read more Photo By RYAN SHARP | Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres, outgoing United States Army Combined Arms Support Command senior enlisted leader, presents his wife, Carmelita, with a cactus during the CASCOM change of responsibility ceremony on Aug. 8, 2025, at the Ordnance Training Support Facility, on Fort Lee, Va. Just as a cactus is able to thrive in harsh conditions and adapt to its surroundings, Carmelita demonstrated extreme resilience and an ability to adapt during Torres’ tenure in the Army and 16 permanent changes of duty station. (U.S. Army photo by Ryan Sharp) see less | View Image Page

FORT LEE, Va. - Amidst artillery pieces, tanks, and array of military vehicles one Ordnance Soldier passes the responsibility of stewardship to another as the U.S. Army Combined Arms Support Command welcomes a new senior enlisted advisor, August 8, 2025.



Command Sgt. Maj. James A. LaFratta received the reins from Command Sgt. Maj. Marco A. Torres during a combined change of responsibility and retirement ceremony inside the U.S. Army Ordnance Training Support Facility. The ceremony was hosted by Maj. Gen. Michelle K. Donahue, CASCOM commanding general.



“With the colors passed and the future of CASCOM bright with Command Sergeant Major LaFratta's leadership, we now shift our focus to a well-deserved celebration - 38 years in the making — honoring the remarkable career of Command Sergeant Major Marco Torres, recognizing his exceptional and selfless service, and the lasting impact he has had on countless Soldiers.”

With dignitaries, fellow service members, and family in attendance, the ceremony paid tribute to Torres’s decades-long service and celebrated LaFratta’s stepping into a pivotal leadership role. The event featured the ceremonial passing of the unit colors, symbolizing the continuity of leadership and the values embedded in the Army tradition.

Command Sgt. Maj. Torres, whose career spanned over 30 years, shared heartfelt remarks reflecting on his journey, the Soldiers he mentored, and the mission of the sustainment community.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve alongside the best men and women our country has to offer,” Torres said, his voice resonating with emotion.

As LaFratta assumed responsibility, he reaffirmed his commitment to supporting and empowering the Army’s sustainment professionals.

“I am humbled and ready to serve. We will continue to innovate, train, and maintain the highest standards of excellence,” he said.

The event concluded with a rendition of patriotic music and a final salute to Torres, whose contributions have left a lasting impact on both CASCOM and the wider Army community. The change of responsibility marks not just a leadership transition, but a renewed vision for the future of Army logistics and sustainment operations.