Red Cross Summer Youth Program Brings 11 Teen Volunteers to WBAMC

Photo By Amabilia Payen | Nana Boakye, a rising junior at Montwood High School and a Red Cross Summer Youth Volunteer at Fort Bliss, helps the William Beaumont Army Medical Center Soldier and Family Readiness Group with distributing school supplies to the hospital staff and their families, July 24.

FORT BLISS, Texas — Through the annual Red Cross Summer Youth Program, eleven teenagers spent the summer volunteering at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, from June 23 through July 25. The volunteers contributed an estimated 800 hours of service across multiple hospital departments.



The program, which runs each summer for youth ages 14 to 17, returned five volunteers from last year while welcoming six newcomers. Participants volunteered in a variety of clinical departments including oncology, dental services, patient experience, internal medicine and laboratory facilities. The young volunteers assisted with customer service, administrative organization and other support tasks, while under staff supervision. The program demonstrates how military medical facilities can engage local youth while providing valuable workforce support. The 800 collective volunteer hours represent significant hands-on assistance to hospital departments during busy summer months.



"Even if you don't want to be in the medical field … everybody's very nice and you can always gain, just even if it's just a little bit, of extra knowledge. That extra knowledge can go a long way," said Nana Boakye, a rising junior at Montwood High School who is participating for the second year.



Boakye said he has rotated through Family Readiness Group activities, dental services and laboratory work. He plans to study aeronautical engineering and said the medical experience helped his future career in unexpected ways. He recalled a conversation with a WBAMC doctor about how understanding illnesses could help aircraft designers keep in mind the health and safety of everybody when building airplanes.



Tyler Bengson, 16, is entering his senior year at Harmony Science Academy and volunteers primarily in the oncology and hematology clinic, along with the dental area. He encourages other teens to apply, saying the program "helps you break out your shell, helps you with different social skills or helps get you the hospital experience like customer service experience."



The youth volunteers were able to join with their parents’ permission, after enrolling in an orientation briefing at the beginning of summer and completing required documentation.



While Boakye said he likely won't return next year due to college preparation activities including driving lessons and summer school, he hasn't ruled it out entirely. "If I can, I will," he said.



On July 25, the last day of participation, WBAMC held a ceremony for the young volunteers, thanking them for their contributions. Each volunteer received a certificate of appreciation and a Red Cross pin. After the ceremony, youth volunteers and their parents enjoyed cake and snacks.



The Red Cross Summer Youth Program at WBAMC continues to serve as a bridge between military healthcare facilities and the local El Paso community, offering teenagers practical experience while supporting hospital operations through dedicated volunteer service. For more information, please contact the Fort Bliss Red Cross at WBAMC by calling 915-742-9433.