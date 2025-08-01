Photo Essay: 1st BEB, 310th Infantry Regiment holds change of responsibility ceremony at Fort McCoy

Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment participate...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment participate in the change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 8, 2025, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis. During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. LeVon Sains became the new command sergeant major for the battalion. The 1st, 310th is part of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade at Fort McCoy. (U.S. Army Photo by 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment) see less | View Image Page

PHOTO ESSAY BY 1ST BRIGADE ENGINEER BATTALION, 310TH INFANTRY REGIMENT



Soldiers with the 1st Brigade Engineer Battalion, 310th Infantry Regiment participate in the change of responsibility ceremony Aug. 8, 2025, at the Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



During the ceremony, Command Sgt. Maj. LeVon Sains became the new command sergeant major for the battalion.



The 1st, 310th is part of the 181st Multi-Functional Training Brigade at Fort McCoy.



