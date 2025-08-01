Mission First, People Always: 111ATKW Bids Farewell to Commander Who Led with Heart

Photo By Senior Airman Charles Casner | Pennsylvania Air National Guard Col. Col. Lynn Lee, 111th Attack Wing Commander, Col....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Charles Casner | Pennsylvania Air National Guard Col. Col. Lynn Lee, 111th Attack Wing Commander, Col. Brian silver, 111th Mission Support Group Commander, and Col. Daniel Molina, the new 111th MSG Commander, stand at attention during an assumption of command ceremony at Biddle Air National Guard Base in Horsham, Pennsylvania, Aug. 3, 2025. Prior to taking command of the 111th MSG, Molina Silver held position of Division Chief at the National Guard Bureau (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Charles Casner) see less | View Image Page

“A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way” – John Maxwell



The 111th Mission Support Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony here, Aug. 3, 2025.



Col. Daniel Molina assumed command of the 111MSG from Col. Brian Silver, who served as commander for almost two years.



Although Silver’s time as the 111MSG commander was short, his impact across the Wing will be everlasting.



“Col. Brian Silver is someone who genuinely cares about the job and about the mission,” said Col. Lynn Lee, 111th Attack Wing commander. “His energy is his legacy here and he’s left the Group in a good place – organized, motivated, and mission focused.”



Silver echoed similar sentiments about Col. Lee and her support of the command team and senior enlisted leaders.



“I think this job has been amazing because we had a great command team both officer and enlisted,” said Silver. “Col. Lee has given me the ability to run with scissors and be myself. She is very people focused and has the perfect balance of people and mission.”



The empowerment from Col. Lee allowed Col. Silver to lead in the most influential way. And as leadership from each squadron is the 111MSG presented Col. Silver with their squadron coin to say farewell as they shared stories and heartfelt messages during the ceremony, it was evident that Col. Lee’s encouragement trickled into how Col. Silver supported his squadron leaders.



“I would like to think that with the help of every squadron leader who came up here, we’ve gotten the ball rolling,” said Silver. “We’ve taken tangible steps to begin aligning the infrastructure with the incredible human capital that this Wing possesses.”



Often said affectionately, the 111ATKW may not have the prettiest buildings, but has the most incredible people. However, Silver has taken crucial steps to bring the base’s infrastructure up to par.



“Under Silver, the Civil Engineering squadron came back online with a long-range installation strategic plan that aligns with National Guard Bureau and Joint Force Headquarters vision,” said Lee. “He secured emergency facility repair funding when we needed it most. He gave our Airmen what they needed to succeed and gave the Wing a positive road forward. And he did it all without slowing down once.”



Silver is certainly a leader who knew the way, went the way and showed the way.



“We are a team,” said Silver. “We’re multigenerational with varied experiences and viewpoints, but we must stay united in purpose. Respect one another, learn from each other, innovate together and make each other better. You have everything it takes to succeed regardless of who’s in command.”