HBI Graduates Step into Civilian Life at Fort Bragg

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Bragg Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Daniel Scott congratulates 13 Service Members and Veterans, who graduated the Home Builders Institute Military Services Program at Fort Bragg on August 8, 2025. After 12 weeks of hands-on training, these graduates are ready to start new careers in construction specializing in electrical and carpentry.

FORT BRAGG, N.C. -- Fort Bragg celebrated something special, not a military mission, but a graduation on August 8. The event honored 13 Service Members and Veterans, who completed the Home Builders Institute Military Services Program. After 12 weeks of hands-on training, these graduates are ready to start new careers in construction specializing in electrical and carpentry.



HBI is a free program that helps military families prepare for civilian jobs. It’s open to:



• Active-duty service members within 180 days of leaving the military

• Veterans

• Military spouses and dependents



“Programs like HBI don’t just teach skills, they restore confidence,” said Fort Bragg’s Transition Assistance Program Manager, Bill McMillian. “That’s a huge part of improving quality of life for our transitioning service members.”



Participants learn skills like carpentry, plumbing, electrical work, and HVAC systems. They also get help with job interviews, résumés, and earning certifications that employers recognize.



Leaving the military can be tough. Many Service Members aren’t sure what will come next. HBI gives them direction and that changes lives.



“The shift from military to civilian life can be overwhelming,” said McMillian. “HBI gives our people a clear path forward, and that sense of direction is life changing.”



Josh Lucero’s Story



Josh Lucero joined the Army right after high school and served for three years. When he left the military, he found HBI at Fort Bragg. He trained in carpentry and electrical work, and now he’s a Superintendent at Kenna Custom Painting, managing big projects like hospitals and military bases.

Josh also gives back by mentoring new HBI students. His journey shows how far graduates can go—and how they can help others along the way.



“We see transformation every day, Service Members walk in unsure of what’s next, and walk out with a career, a plan, and a renewed sense of purpose,” said McMillian.



HBI is making a difference:



• 87% of graduates get jobs

• 72% work in construction trade

• Military enrollment in the program grew by 4% in 2024



“When service members know they have a career waiting for them, it eases the stress of transition and strengthens their families,” said McMillian. “That’s the kind of impact we strive for.”



The Fort Bragg graduation wasn’t just about certificates; it was about new beginnings. These graduates are ready to build homes, hospitals, and better lives.



“HBI is more than a training program, it’s a launchpad,” said McMillian. “It gives our veterans the tools to build not just structures, but better lives.”