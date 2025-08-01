Current ops connects crew, aircraft to global missions

Photo By Amanda Dick | (left to right) U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerald Cremeens, Capt. Travis Egger,...... read more read more Photo By Amanda Dick | (left to right) U.S. Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Jerald Cremeens, Capt. Travis Egger, Steve Palsgrove, Master Sgt. Holly Knox and Staff Sgt. Patrick McClain, 445th Operations Support Squadron current operations section, pose in front of their squadron shield at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, July 21, 2025. McClain is a traditional reservist on orders while the other four work full time during the week. (U.S. Air Force photo by Amanda Dick) see less | View Image Page

When people think about the Air Force, many of them think of the pilots and aircraft performing the missions.



But how do they get to fly those missions? That’s where the 445th Operations Support Squadron current operations section, or current ops, provides the glue that connects it all together.



“We coordinate with Air Force Reserve Command, active-duty Air Force units and other government agencies to get aircraft to missions that are the highest priority and on their requirements to move cargo and passengers,” said Capt. Travis Egger, 445th OSS chief of current ops.



Organizations that need transportation of people or cargo globally fill out the appropriate paperwork to request movement, waiting for approval or denial by U.S. Transportation Command. If approved, organizations like the 445th see the list of all open requests on various scheduling programs.



“We can go in and select the ones that fit our mission and our time line,” Egger explained. “Once we select it, we’ll add it to our calendar and get the approval from the wing commander, who is the ultimate authority for everything that goes.”



Current ops also coordinates with the directors of operations in both the 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and 89th Airlift Squadron to move to their scheduling sections where crew are assigned. Additionally, they also have regular touch points with the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron for aircraft availability.



Egger mentioned they’ll reach out to AES and the 89th on their availability if they’re unsure if the wing can support the mission.



This communication is integral to mission success for the 89th.



“Current operations is the focal point to establishing our baseline flying hours program every year,” said Maj. Joshua Earl, 89th AS director of operations and C-17 evaluator pilot. “This program facilitates planning and coordination for local training sorties, off station training missions and user requests across the DoD that directly supports 89th AS training, currency, qualification and upgrade requirements.



“Even after these events have been scheduled current ops remains engaged, facilitating last-minute mission changes required by the squadron, the user being supported or any of the planned airfields during operations,” Earl continued. “Daily interaction between 89th AS and current operations occurs to provide our aircrew with the most up-to-date and relevant information, ensuring the greatest probability for success.”



Current ops consists of the chief of current ops and a loadmaster who fill rotational positions between the OSS and 89th, as well as transportation operations specialists who fill static positions.



The Airmen perform a range of functions to include everything from coordinating fueling and incentive flights to managing the flying hours program to getting permission to use other airfields and overall mission planning/scheduling for times, etc.



According to Egger, the wing has recurring missions with Air Mobility Command they conduct once or twice a month.



“We know when we’re going to do them throughout the whole year, and those don't really change,” he added.



Other times, missions will involve assignments with dedicated aircraft and crew.



“Right now, we're supporting hurricane and Patriot Medic missions, and we have an aircraft and crew who are assigned to that,” Egger said. “When there’s a tasking from the Reserve [on those missions], they’ll call our office and say, ‘we need that crew and that tail for this time, for this mission.’”



He added that while those types of missions aren’t picked by the 445th but assigned, the aircraft and crew are available for a specific period of time, like a month, where they can be tasked to those missions.



For AES like with the 89th, the partnership with current ops is key to their mission success.



“Current ops is pivotal in ensuring our Aeromedical Readiness Missions [ARMs] are scheduled from week to week,” said Maj. Nathaniel Copen, 445th AES director of operations and flight nurse examiner. “They also assist in coordinating our off-station ARMs, as far as additional equipment needed in the aircraft, and with those AE squadrons we collaborate with on those missions.



“We have a strong rapport with our current ops,” Copen explained. “They are always available when needed and do a wonderful job of including us within the decision making of each mission. They are a wealth of information and are always willing to share their knowledge with us. We truly value and appreciate all current ops does for our squadron and our missions.”