LSE 2025 Concludes: A New Benchmark in Global Naval Integration

NORFOLK, Va. – Sailors and Marines from across the globe participated in the U.S. Navy- and U.S. Marine Corps-led Large Scale Exercise (LSE) 2025, July 30-Aug. 8.



LSE 2025 marks the most comprehensive demonstration of global maritime coordination to date, testing the services’ ability to command and control forces across the full spectrum of conflict in a contested, high-end fight. Using a globally integrated live, virtual and constructive maritime exercise model, the 10-day event addressed complex simulated scenarios while enhancing interoperability, refining tactics, and strengthening collaboration for thousands of Sailors and Marines operating around the world.



For the first time, all 10 Fleet Maritime Operations Centers (MOCs) operated together, synchronizing real-time effects and exercising command and control across 22 time zones and six combatant commands. The exercise replicated the complexity, friction, and operational tempo of global conflict.



“At its core, LSE 2025 is about readiness. It allows us to refine how we command and control forces on a global scale, how we align efforts with interagency teammates, allies and partners, and how we generate and sustain combat power under pressure,” said Vice Adm. John Gumbleton, acting commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “One of our top priorities is validating the Global Maritime Response Plan, proving we can shift from steady-state operations to a full warfighting posture at speed, whenever and wherever we’re needed.”



For the first time, LSE 2025 incorporated operational-level participation from key allies and partners, including Canada, Japan, and NATO forces, strengthening coalition integration and interoperability in contested environments. The exercise also included interagency and joint elements, reinforcing the principle of integrated deterrence across domains.



A cornerstone of LSE 2025 was the validation of the Global Maritime Response Plan (GMRP)—demonstrating the Navy’s ability to rapidly shift from day-to-day operations to full-scale warfighting. This required a coordinated effort across the entire enterprise, from OPNAV, Type Commands (TYCOMs), and Systems Commands (SYSCOMs) to the Navy Reserve Force.



“This was more than a Navy and Marine Corps event. It was a unified effort across allies, joint forces, and interagency partners,” said Gumbleton. “Exercises like LSE 2025 showcase the strength of integrated deterrence and the value of building warfighting trust across every level of command.”



LSE 2025 moved beyond coordination to full integration, embedding joint capabilities from the outset and enabling commanders to deliver decisive effects at the operational level.



“Integrating with our naval counterparts, especially at the MOC, enables the Navy and Marine Corps team to exercise command and control of the most lethal fighting force in the world," said Brig. Gen. Thomas M. Armas, deputy commander, Fleet Marine Force, Atlantic, Marine Forces Command, Marine Forces Northern Command. “The Marine Air-Ground Task Force (MAGTF), known as a Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU), embarked on a three ship Amphibious Ready Group (ARG), provides numerous options when campaigning or responding to crisis. LSE 25 provides a venue to practice synchronized and innovative command and control in order to ensure guaranteed max effective results when our nation needs it most.”



Large Scale Exercise 2025 provided a pivotal opportunity to test and refine the Navy and Marine Corps’ ability to operate in a globally contested environment. By integrating advanced warfighting concepts, allied capabilities, and real-time operational coordination, the exercise reinforced the maritime services’ commitment to maintaining strategic advantage, deterring aggression, and ensuring security and stability across the world’s oceans.



U.S. Fleet Forces Command is responsible for manning, training, equipping and employing more than 125 ships, 1,000 aircraft, and 103,000 active-duty service members and government employees, and providing combat-ready forces forward to numbered fleets and combatant commanders around the globe in support of U.S. national interests.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.08.2025 Date Posted: 08.08.2025 09:57 Story ID: 545158 Location: US Web Views: 32 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, LSE 2025 Concludes: A New Benchmark in Global Naval Integration, by United States Fleet Forces Command, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.