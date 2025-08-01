USS Savannah (LCS 28) Returns To Homeport

Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis | Families welcome the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28)...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis | Families welcome the Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) as it returns to Naval Base San Diego, Aug. 7, 2025. The Savannah returns to its homeport of San Diego following a 12-month rotational deployment to the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleets. The Savannah operates with a dual crew, allowing the hull to stay in theater for longer durations. Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCSs integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Kassandra Alanis) see less | View Image Page

SAN DIEGO – The Independence-variant littoral combat ship USS Savannah (LCS 28) arrived at its San Diego homeport Aug. 7, following a 12-month rotational deployment throughout the U.S. 3rd and 7th Fleet areas of operation. The Savannah operates with a dual-crew, allowing the hull to stay in theater for longer durations.



“I’m honored to welcome home the crew of the Savannah after a long and challenging deployment,” said Capt. Jose Roman, commodore, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1. “This warship showed strength in presence in strategically vital waterways and worked closely with our allies and partners across the Indo-Pacific. I know the families here today are just as proud of their Sailors as I am.”



While on its maiden deployment, the Savannah conducted several multilateral exercises and port visits across the Indo-Pacific, including Cambodia, Singapore, Brunei, Palau, the Republic of the Philippines, and the Republic of the Marshall Islands, enhancing regional maritime cooperation and interoperability.



In October 2024, the Savannah sailed in coordination with Royal New Zealand Air Force (RNZAF) and Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) P-8 maritime patrol aircraft in the South China Sea. The New Zealand-led multilateral patrol exercise fostered tactical proficiency and reinforced air-maritime integration with key regional partners.



Also in October, during a scheduled port visit to Muara, Brunei, the Savannah welcomed officers from the Royal Brunei Navy (RBN), and the Savannah’s Sailors participated in a sports day with their Bruneian counterparts, strengthening ties and fostering goodwill between navies.



“I’m incredibly proud of this crew, not only for their operational expertise over many months in a challenging environment, but for the leadership and commitment they displayed in working with our partner nations,” said Cmdr. Robert Schmidt, commanding officer of the Savannah. “These partnerships are vitally important to regional security, and this crew represented the best ideals of the U.S. Navy.”



In December 2024, during a port visit in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, the Savannah hosted Commander, U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Adm. Samuel Paparo and a delegation from the Royal Cambodian Navy for a tour of the ship and embarked MH-60R Seahawk helicopter. Discussions highlighted the strategic utility of the littoral combat ship and its contributions to maritime security in the region. The Savannah was the first U.S. Navy ship in eight years to conduct a port visit in Cambodia.



The port visit included the Savannah Sailors serving the community at a local food pantry and soup kitchen and participating in a friendly volleyball match with Cambodian naval personnel, reinforcing partnership and professional rapport.



“It was a great experience interacting with their sailors and realizing how much we had in common,” said Electronics Technician 3rd Class Giovanni Pennisi.



In May, the Savannah participated in Exercise Balikatan 2025, the 40th iteration of the premier annual defense exercise held between the Republic of the Philippines and the United States. The Savannah’s crew led five days of live-fire exercises; tactical maneuvering drills; search and rescue; casualty evacuation; and Visit, Board, Search and Seizure (VBSS) scenarios alongside the Philippine Navy, Philippine Coast Guard, Philippine Air Force, and the Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force.



The Savannah’s deployment exemplifies the Navy’s commitment to integrated deterrence, regional maritime security, and enduring alliances and partnerships throughout the Indo-Pacific.



Littoral combat ships are fast, optimally manned, mission-tailored surface combatants that operate in near-shore and open-ocean environments, winning against 21st-century threats. LCS integrate with joint, combined, manned and unmanned teams to support forward-presence, maritime security, sea control, and deterrence missions around the globe.



For more news from Commander, Littoral Combat Ship Squadron 1, visit https://www.surfpac.navy.mil/comlcsron1/ or follow on Facebook at www.facebook.com/COMLCSRONONE/