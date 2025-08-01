ARCP offers strength, courage, and wisdom to Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel

Photo By Spc. Joshua Zayas-Sabogal | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mercedes Rangel prepares to launch the shot put during the field...... read more read more Photo By Spc. Joshua Zayas-Sabogal | U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mercedes Rangel prepares to launch the shot put during the field event at the 2025 Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado, July 22, 2025. Men and women from the U.S. Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and U.S. Special Operations Command are competing in the following adaptive sports: archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Joshua Zayas) see less | View Image Page

SALADO, Texas – August 7, 2025 - A physical and mental injury does not have to be debilitating. Injuries can end up being a motivating element to put the wind beneath your wings.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Mary Rangel is living proof of turning physical and mental setbacks into a positive force.



After a traumatic experience that caused her physical and mental injuries, she spent six years finding a support system and a safe space to heal. She finally found an outstanding resource in the Army Recovery Care program, and the Joint Base San Antonio Soldier Recovery Unit. It has been a game changer ever since.



Rangel stated her pre-teen boys are very active, and she enjoys bodybuilding.



“After I became injured, I wanted to still be able to lift as I did before I was injured,” said Rangel. “I wanted to maintain the same regime.” Finding the inner strength and courage to start over again in life is not always easy and it can be very difficult to do alone.”



Rangel was overjoyed to find that the ARCP has become a family, a source of inspiration, healing, and thinking outside the box.



“After working with my physical therapist in the SRU multiple times she showed me that if we just pivot a bit and make some adjustments, I can still be a bodybuilding warrior and compete,” said Rangel. “They really show you how to create a unique path for yourself after you have been wounded.”



The Military is a community filled with servicemembers of unique backgrounds, skill sets, and stories. Rangel was happy to find a more niche environment in the ARCP where every Soldier is on a unified mission to heal, support each other, and find strength through unfortunate incidents and painful diagnoses.



“We are all here for the same reason,” she explained. “Some of us have had limbs blown off, are living with terminal illnesses, and some of us have injuries you can’t see such as psychiatric disorders like PTSD. We are all here to uplift and support each other. Another Soldier used the same nerve pain medication as me and I was able to talk to him about it and make him feel more comfortable about using it. It’s things like this that keep us encouraged.”



Rangel participated in various competitions and is carrying on her legacy by training many Soldiers in bodybuilding. In 2024 she participated in an Air Force competition.



This year she competed in competitions such as the Department of Defense Warrior Games in Colorado Springs, Colorado.



She is excited to show other Soldiers that an injury does not have to put a dark cloud over your life. You can step back into the light with the right support system and prioritize focusing on things that bring you pure joy and happiness.



“My two boys and I are a small Army together,” said Rangel. “We hike, fish, run, and swim together all the time. We stay active as a family.”



There are many things she enjoys, but it’s nothing quite like spending time with my two boys,” she added. “I have a great quality of life after I have been through so much and I owe so much to the Army Recovery Care Program for showing me how strong I can be and now I can share that wisdom with other Soldiers who need support after they have been injured.”



For more information about the 2025 DoD Warrior games, go to https://dodwarriorgames.com/ or https://www.arcp.army.mil/. Check us out at #TeamArmy competing in archery, cycling, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, precision air, sitting volleyball, swimming, track, wheelchair basketball, and wheelchair rugby.