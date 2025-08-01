Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Mayfield Heights, Ohio

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army 2nd Lt. William B, Bucey, 29, of Cleveland, Ohio, who died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred Aug. 16 at Knollwood Cemetery, Mayfield Heights, Ohio. St. John Funeral Home will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Bucey was a member of 121st Infantry Regiment, Philippine Army, which conducted guerrilla operations behind Japanese lines after the invasion of the island of Luzon in the Philippines. Bucey was eventually captured by the Japanese and sent to the Cabanatuan POW Camp #1. More than 2,500 POWs perished in this camp during the war.

According to prison camp and other historical records, Bucey died Oct. 31, 1944, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 836.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for McCook on April 18, 2025.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Bucey, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4244063/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-bucey-w/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral and interment should contact St John Funeral Home, 440-232-1155.

