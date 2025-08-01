Get Your Child Ready for the New School Year: A TRICARE Parent’s Guide

A new school year brings excitement and new challenges for families. With TRICARE, you have access to health care services that can help your child start the year healthy and ready to learn.



Getting your child’s health care needs taken care of before school starts helps ensure they’re ready to focus on learning. TRICARE covers the essential services that parents need to check off their back-to-school list.



School physicals and health requirements

Most schools require a physical exam before your child can attend classes. TRICARE covers school physicals when required for enrollment.



Review your school district’s physical requirements early. Each state has different rules about when children need physicals and what the exam must include.



Important note: TRICARE doesn’t cover sports physicals. If your child plans to join a sports team, you’ll need to pay for this exam out of pocket.



Immunizations

Schools require up-to-date vaccines to protect all students from serious diseases. Check your school district’s immunization requirements before the school year starts.



TRICARE covers age-appropriate vaccine doses for children, as described in the TRICARE Pharmacy Program Handbook. You can get these vaccines from:

• Any TRICARE-authorized provider

• Many participating retail network pharmacies

• Military pharmacies



Keep your child’s immunization records in a safe place. Schools will ask for proof of vaccines before your child can attend classes.



Vision

Children need clear vision to succeed in school. TRICARE covers eye exams, but the frequency depends on your family’s status. TRICARE covers:

• Annual eye exams for children of active duty service members

• One eye exam every two years for children of retired service members with TRICARE Prime



Schedule your child’s eye exam before school starts. This gives you time to get glasses or address any vision problems.



If you have vision coverage through Federal Employees Dental and Vision Insurance Program or another health plan, be sure to check your plan’s coverage policy.



Dental care for children

Good dental health helps children focus on learning instead of being distracted by tooth pain.



You may qualify for dental coverage through the TRICARE Dental Program. If you’re eligible, you can enroll your child at any time during the year.



Other dental options may also be available to your family. Visit TRICARE Dental Care to learn more about dental coverage options.



Supporting your child’s mental health

Some children feel excited about returning to school, while others feel nervous or scared. These feelings are normal, especially when children:

• Meet new friends and teachers

• Start at a new school

• Move to a different grade level



Watch for signs that your child is having trouble adjusting. Many children feel better once they get involved in school activities. However, TRICARE covers mental health services if your child needs extra help during this transition.



Daily healthy choices

You can help your child make healthy choices every day by:

• Packing nutritious lunches and snacks

• Making sure your child gets enough sleep

• Encouraging physical activity

• Talking about school safety



These habits help children stay alert and ready to learn throughout the school day.



College students and TRICARE

If your child is heading to college this fall, they can keep TRICARE coverage until their 23rd birthday or until they graduate, whichever comes first, as long as they:

• Are a full-time student at an approved institution of higher education

• Have a TRICARE sponsor who provides more than 50% of their financial support



You must update your child’s student status in the Defense Enrollment Eligibility Reporting System to maintain their coverage. Health care plan options for college students depend on where they live.



After college, they may qualify to purchase TRICARE Young Adult coverage.



Act now

Don’t wait until the last minute to prepare for the school year. Here are some steps to get started:

1. Check your child’s immunization records

2. Schedule needed physicals and eye exams

3. Review your school’s health requirements

4. Update information in DEERS if needed

5. Does your child have a prescription (for example, an inhaler) they need to bring to school? Work with a military pharmacy to get the correct prescription labels. Note: The military pharmacy will ask for your child's DOD ID.



Additional resources

TRICARE offers many programs and resources to help military families. Visit the TRICARE website or contact your regional contractor for more information about:

• Managing chronic conditions at school

• Dental care programs

• Mental health services

• Resources for children with deployed parents



Getting your child ready for school takes planning, but TRICARE is here to help. Use your benefits to make sure your child starts the school year healthy and ready to succeed.

