NAVFAC Atlantic Team Earns Gold Award for Critical Support to Navy’s sUSV Program

The Small Unmanned Surface Vessel (sUSV) Integrated Planning System Advanced Planning Team at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Atlantic earned the Team of the Year: Gold, Product and Service Award for delivering rapid, mission-critical infrastructure planning in support of one of the Navy’s highest-priority acquisition programs.



The award recognizes Rachel Haynes and Jesse Harris, community planners, and Josh Brunson, civil engineer—all members of NAVFAC Atlantic’s Planning, Design, & Construction (PDC32) IPS Advanced Planning Team—for their collaboration, technical expertise and sustained support to PMS 420 and fleet stakeholders. Their work contributed directly to the Navy’s goal of fielding a strategically vital unmanned maritime capability within a compressed 24-month timeline.



“It is my honor and pleasure to congratulate these professionals whose dedication and achievements made a significant impact to our success,” said Rear Adm. Jorge Cuadros, commander, NAVFAC Atlantic. “Nothing makes my day more than hearing about your accomplishments, small and large, and what you are doing to think, act and operate differently for our Navy.”



The team completed multiple facility requirement iterations, conducted two overseas site assessments across two countries, and developed rough order of magnitude cost estimates for both minimum viable projects and alternative construction methods. Their ability to coordinate across commands and meet aggressive timelines—including after-hours sessions—was essential to keeping the program on track.



Brunson, who began his NAVFAC career as a design engineer before shifting to planning, described the work as both complex and rewarding.



“We act as translators for the people in camo,” Brunson said. “We convert operational needs into facility projects—translating what they do into square footage.”



Brunson was drawn to engineering after taking drafting classes in high school and, despite originally aiming for architecture school, went on to earn a structural engineering degree. After several years as a design engineer, he transitioned to planning for its broader engagement with the mission.



“Switching from engineering to planning was by far the greatest influence on my career,” he said.



One of Brunson’s most memorable moments came during an interview with enlisted Marines.



“They asked me how long it had been since I got out—assuming I had served in their battalion—because I knew their terminology and operations so well,” he said. “That kind of recognition meant a lot.”



Harris, who holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning, said he joined NAVFAC to apply those skills to national defense infrastructure.



“I was drawn to NAVFAC’s mission, the scale and complexity of the work, and the opportunity to collaborate with multidisciplinary teams,” Harris said.



He noted the logistical challenges the team faced during the sUSV project.



“Fleet activities with infrastructure capacity for large laydown requirements are rare,” he said. “Through coordination at the regional and installation levels, we strategically allocated land, utilities, equipment and personnel to meet mission needs.”



Harris credited his former supervisor, Josh Priest, for mentorship and leadership guidance. He said the award reinforces the importance of planning within NAVFAC’s Planning, Design and Construction business line.



“Planning is important—if you fail to plan, plan to fail,” he said.



Haynes, who joined NAVFAC as an intern in 2019, holds undergraduate degrees in history and religious studies from William & Mary and a master’s degree in urban and environmental planning from the University of Virginia. She said she was inspired by her father, a longtime transportation planner with the Virginia Department of Transportation.



“Planning lets us be jacks of all trades,” Haynes said. “I love problem-solving and thinking outside the box, and this team allows for that every day.”



She contributed to both the sUSV planning effort and the TACAMO recapitalization project. The sUSV mission, she said, was one of the most demanding assignments of her career.



“This project involved many long TDY (temporary duty) days and a steep learning curve,” she said. “It’s gratifying to be recognized for stepping up to those kinds of challenges.”



Haynes said she believes success in planning depends on critical thinking, communication and curiosity.



“Don’t fall into the trap of, ‘Well, we’ve always done it that way,’” she said. “Ask why and challenge the status quo. Some processes need to be changed.”



All three team members emphasized that this recognition was a shared achievement made possible by strong leadership and collaboration. They credited their supervisor, Gordon Jones, for guiding the team through project challenges. Haynes also thanked her fiancé, Gus, for his support, while Harris acknowledged the work ethic and partnership of both Haynes and Brunson.



As the Navy continues to deploy unmanned and next-generation systems, early-stage planning teams such as this one remain critical to operational readiness. Their recognition as Gold Team of the Year highlights not only technical excellence, but also innovation, adaptability and mission-first teamwork.



“The success of this program is a direct result of trust, teamwork and shared commitment,” Brunson said. “This is what planning for readiness looks like.”

