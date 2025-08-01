Retired Marine Shares Meaning of the Purple Heart

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Evans receives the Purple Heart in 2010, presented by...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos Evans receives the Purple Heart in 2010, presented by the 34th Commandant of the U.S. Marine Corps Gen. James Conway at Walter Reed. August is Purple Heart Month, and Aug. 7 is observed as Purple Heart Day. Gen. George Washington, then commander in chief of the Continental Army, established what became the Purple Heart on Aug. 7, 1782, at Newburgh, New York. see less | View Image Page

By Bernard S. Little

Walter Reed Office of Command Communications



“It’s not a medal anyone hopes to receive, but sometimes life brings unexpected battles, both on the field and at home. I carry the scars of war every day—some visible, others unseen—but they’ve taught me to live with resilience and purpose,” said retired Marine Corps Sgt. Carlos R. Evans, reflecting on his Purple Heart.



Evans was awarded the Purple Heart for wounds he received May 17, 2010, while serving in Afghanistan.



August is Purple Heart Month. Purple Heart Day is observed Aug. 7, marking when in 1782 Gen. George Washington, then commander in chief of the Continental Army, established the medal at Newburgh, New York. The award was originally called the Badge of Military Merit.



Evans received his Purple Heart while recovering at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. He served on active duty in the Marine Corps from 2004 to 2012.



A native of Puerto Rico, Evans completed three tours in Iraq without injury before being wounded during his fourth deployment in Helmand Province, Afghanistan.



“I was leading a foot patrol and stepped on an improvised explosive device,” he said. “I lost both of my legs above the knee and my left hand.”



Evans was first evacuated to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center in Germany—a time he does not recall because of the injuries he sustained—before being transferred to Walter Reed where he regained consciousness and spent the next two years recovering.



The Purple Heart is the oldest U.S. military medal still awarded to service members. The citation for those receiving it reads, “This is to certify that the President of the United States of America has awarded the Purple Heart…”. It’s earned by those wounded or killed by enemy action.



“The day I received the Purple Heart, I didn’t feel like a victim,” Evans said. “I felt like I was alive for a purpose. At the same time, I felt the weight and responsibility that comes with the medal. To me, it’s not just an award—it’s a reminder to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice and the families they left behind.”



Evans added that Purple Heart Month and Purple Heart Day should remind the nation that the wounds of service members were not in vain and that honoring recipients means caring for not only them, but also their families for their sacrifices.



At Walter Reed, Purple Heart recipients are honored daily with a permanent exhibit in the first-floor lobby of Building 9 across from its Cardiology Clinic. The exhibit features a bust of George Washington, historical facts about the Purple Heart, and an image of the original Badge of Military Merit, which was awarded for acts of unusual gallantry and extraordinary service.



The Purple Heart’s design was updated in the 1930s to display Washington’s likeness and coat of arms, with the back of the medal inscribed with the words, “FOR MILITARY MERIT.” In 1942, eligibility for the Purple Heart was revised for recipients to be “those wounded or killed in action against an enemy.”



Evans, now a minister, is also a wounded warrior spokesperson, author and motivational speaker.



“I appreciate the opportunity to share my story,” he said. “I got a second chance at life.”