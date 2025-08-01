Iowa-based engineer battalion Soldiers work on earth-moving troop project at Fort McCoy during July 2025 training

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion move earth July 24, 2025...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion move earth July 24, 2025 as part of an ongoing troop construction project just outside the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project work is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Storage Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troops projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW). The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. Fort McCoy DPW is combining all of its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations. Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Soldiers with the Army Reserve’s 389th Engineer Battalion literally moved earth during training in July 25 as part of an ongoing troop construction project just outside the cantonment area fence at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The project work is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Support Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence, said Larry Morrow, troops projects coordinator with the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW).



The site plan is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more, Morrow said in a previous news article.



DPW Operations and Maintenance Division Chief Nate Sobojinski also said in a previous news story that Fort McCoy DPW is combining all of its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access to keep suppliers from having to drive around post bringing supplies to various locations.



While the post is continuing developing this site for base operations support contractors, Sobojinski said a lot of material has been taken, and will continue to be taken, from the site in the future for other projects.



“We will have ample material to use the site as a borrow fill site,” Sobojinski said in 2022. “This site allows easy access for North Post range work and other project areas.”



During their work in July, 389th engineers moved tons of dirt with large bulldozers and other equipment while reshaping the area. The project has been ongoing for several years and each time a unit works at the site, it gets that much closer to being completed for use, Morrow said.



Since the troop project in this area began, many engineer units have completed work on the site. The 389th is just the latest in a long line of engineer Soldiers building on the progress of previous units working there.



Work will continue to be ongoing in the entire area, officials said.



“We really appreciate having units coming in to help with troop projects like this,” Morrow said previously.



Morrow also said completing these projects is very important.



“If we didn’t have these projects, many troops wouldn’t get the training they need, and the post wouldn’t benefit from the work they do to improve Fort McCoy training ranges and quality-of-life programs,” Morrow said.



The 389th Engineering Battalion Commander Lt. Col. Scott Lardinois said he appreciates it when his unit can complete some work for Fort McCoy and get their training done as well.



“(Fort McCoy) is a great facility for us,” Lardinois said. “You guys actually let us do construction and get after our combat side. So, we appreciate being here. We appreciate the hospitality.”



