PS2 June - Profile in Professionalism

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The stage lights blazed as country music legends Brooks & Dunn launched into a song that pays tribute to the military during Cheyenne Frontier Days. Service members from all branches stood on stage representing the United States military. Together, they saluted the crowd and in that moment Personnel Specialist 2nd Class Djuan D. June, representing the Navy, felt the thunderous roar of thousands of cheering fans wash over him.



"The crowd went wild, and that moment really hit me," recalled June. "It made me feel proud and helped me recognize the importance of what we do. Seeing the crowd’s reaction and the respect for all branches really reinforced how meaningful our service is and strengthened my sense of pride and commitment to the Navy."



The journey that brought him to that stage began with early challenges that would shape both his character and his desire to serve. Growing up in Jacksonville, Fla. he faced one of life's most difficult trials early on: losing a parent at a young age.



"It forced me to mature quickly and learn how to lean on myself and the people around me for support," he reflected. "My family and community taught me resilience and the importance of loyalty. Even when things got tough, those values helped me stay grounded and focused on my goals."



The leadership qualities of the character Capt. Tom Chandler in the television series “The Last Ship”, sparked something within him.



"His leadership and commitment made me want to serve," he explained. "It gave me a glimpse into Navy life and inspired me. At the time, I was looking for a path that would challenge me and offer me purpose. Serving as a TAR Sailor has provided me with that opportunity."



When June enlisted, he thought he was joining active duty with dreams of ship life. However, upon checking in at NRC Cheyenne, he discovered he had been placed in the Training and Administration of the Reserve (TAR) program. Rather than disappointment, he embraced the opportunity with characteristics of adaptability.



"I had wanted to serve on a ship," said June. “But being part of TAR means being part of a team that will support the active duty counterparts and contribute to the mission on a Reservist level. TAR is providing me opportunities to not only experience life as a Sailor at NRC Cheyenne but also to mobilize to see the world.”



In his current role as assistant lead petty officer, he ensures the financial backbone of Sailor readiness runs smoothly by tracking drill attendance, processing pay and resolving pay-related inquiries.



“My role helps keep our Sailors motivated and focused by ensuring they’re compensated correctly and on time,” he stated. “That reliability supports the overall readiness and morale of the unit.”



June's dedication extends well beyond his assigned responsibilities. When the command faced a gap in their logistics specialist billet, June stepped up without hesitation.



“Fulfilling these extra responsibilities has given me a deeper understanding of what it takes to keep our command running smoothly,” he shared. “It’s rewarding to know that my support helps strengthen the team and ensures we’re always mission-ready.”



The leadership qualities emulated in the show “The Last Ship” that helped draw June to the Navy, decisive action, commitment to his crew and adaptability under pressure, now guide his own approach to mentoring. June hosts quarterly Sailor 360 sessions with his team, covering topics from funeral honors to updating personnel records. He also mentors a junior sailor and is dedicated to supporting their development into a great Sailor and personnel specialist.



“I strive to be a leader who listens first and leads by example,” he said. “My goal is to inspire trust and empower those around me to achieve their best, no matter the challenge.”



His drive to service extends beyond the uniform and deeply into the community as well. For the past four years, June has been involved with Cheyenne Frontier Days, recently being appointed to the event's Military Community Board. He organizes annual Thanksgiving food drives, assists with prisoner of war remembrance events, and coordinates white water rafting trips for his command.



“I’m committed to giving back to the community that’s helped shape me,” he shared. “Supporting others and building strong connections is important to me because together, we’re stronger and more effective.”



His motivation to volunteer stems from the same source that inspired his naval service, a desire to serve something greater than himself and support the community that supported him through his early challenges. However, no duty has impacted him more profoundly than performing funeral honors for fallen service members.



"Being part of those ceremonies, paying respect and giving final honors to fellow service members really sticks with me," he shared. "It's a powerful reminder of the sacrifice and dedication that comes with wearing the uniform, and it's something I'm proud to be a part of."



June’s dedication to both naval duties and community service has not gone unnoticed and he has been awarded three Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals (NAM) and a Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal (MOVSM) during his time at NRC Cheyenne. These recognitions span from his respectful service during funeral honors to his extensive community volunteer work, plus additional awards for taking on extra duties and his selection as Blue Jacket of the Year (BJOY).



“I earned my first NAM while helping out with funeral honors, it was important to me to show respect during those tough moments,” reflected June. “During my time with Cheyenne Frontier Days, I received the MOVSM, which meant a lot because it recognized the time I spent giving back to the community. Later on, picking up extra duties got me the Junior Pick-Up Man award, and being named BJOY was a huge honor that really motivated me to keep growing as a leader.”



Always looking for opportunities to strive forward and improve himself, June is planning to complete his bachelor's degree in 2026 and apply for a commission as a naval officer.



"My dream right now is to be an officer and get selected on my first look," he explained. "This tour at NRC Cheyenne has been eye-opening. I've met officers from all branches [of the military], seen what works and what doesn't, and it's inspired me to become an officer who makes a real difference."



Looking ahead, June has accepted a 10-month deployment to Bahrain beginning in October 2025; his first deployment opportunity. June is looking to serve at least 20 years in the Navy, seeking opportunities to make positive changes.



“My current duties have really sharpened my skills and helped me understand the importance of teamwork and responsibility,” he emphasizes. “This experience has prepared me mentally and practically for the challenges of deployment, and I feel confident stepping into that role.”



From a young man shaped by early loss to a leader preparing for his first deployment, his philosophy remains grounded in the lessons learned from early hardship, support of the community and the inspiration drawn from unexpected sources. Four years after that transformative moment under the stage lights and with the sound of thunderous applause, June embodies a spirit of dedication and the core values of a U.S. Navy Sailor.

