U.S., Paraguay launch joint medical mission during AMISTAD 25

The United States and Paraguay launched a bilateral medical mission Aug. 4 as part of AMISTAD 25, an Air Forces Southern-led exercise focused on strengthening partnerships, enhancing readiness and improving access to health care.



The global health engagement, scheduled through Aug. 15, is taking place in various hospitals and clinics across Asunción, with support from Paraguay’s Ministry of Public Health. U.S. Air Force active duty and Reserve medical and support personnel are working alongside Paraguayan health professionals to provide clinical services, conduct public health outreach and exchange best practices.



“We are all committed to taking this partnership to new levels of collaboration,” said Robert Alter, U.S. Embassy chargé d’affaires. “There are many people in need of medical care, and this kind of collaboration offers our people better health services.”



More than 42 U.S. medical professionals are collaborating with Paraguayan counterparts to deliver optometry, dental and family medicine care, as well as medical equipment repair. In addition to patient care, U.S. and Paraguayan personnel are participating in practical training designed to enhance readiness and interoperability.



The effort is supported by Paraguay’s Ministry of Public Health, the U.S. Embassy, the U.S. Air Force — both active duty and Reserve components — and the Paraguayan military.



“Providing medical and dental care is a team sport. Winning teams leverage every member’s strengths to reach the goal,” said Lt. Col. Lisa Haik, AMISTAD 25 mission commander. “This mission is not only an opportunity to deliver high-quality care but to build friendships and professional collaboration that will last long beyond the next two weeks.”



The teams are also taking part in knowledge exchange events aimed at increasing interoperability and medical readiness. AMISTAD allows U.S. military forces to test their ability to plan, move, organize and deliver results in complex environments.



“AMISTAD tests our adaptability,” Haik said. “It exposes our teams to diagnoses, conditions and challenges they may not commonly encounter, ultimately strengthening our capacity to respond to crises or conflicts anywhere in the world.”



Paraguay is the fourth of five host nations participating in the 10-week AMISTAD 25 campaign. Earlier missions were conducted in Peru, Suriname and El Salvador. The final stop will be in Panama in September.



Teresa Barán, Paraguay’s minister of health, emphasized the coordination and mutual learning taking place between Paraguayan and U.S. medical professionals.



AMISTAD 25 is part of a broader U.S. Southern Command initiative to foster regional cooperation, strengthen security partnerships and promote stability across the Western Hemisphere.

