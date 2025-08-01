Sharpening Interoperability: The 22nd MNB’s Aviation Role in during Agile Spirit 25

Photo By Sgt. Thomas Norris | A Turkish AS532 Cougar helicopter takes off with a simulated casualty at Vaziani...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Thomas Norris | A Turkish AS532 Cougar helicopter takes off with a simulated casualty at Vaziani Training Area, Vaziani, Georgia, Aug. 3, 2025. Agile Spirit 25 underscores the U.S. commitment to security and stability in the Black Sea region and highlights the importance of strong alliances and partnerships in addressing shared security challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. Thomas Norris) see less | View Image Page

Air support can be the difference between life and death in a time of combat. Helicopters bring troops closer to their objectives and reduce the risks associated with ground movement through contested areas. They also extract wounded service members, quickly transporting them to medical facilities for the next echelon of care. That’s why it’s critical to rehearse these procedures and ensure each mission runs smoothly.



Agile Spirit brought together NATO allies and partner nations to strengthen interoperability and enhance regional security. Hosted in Georgia and Türkiye, the exercise increased stability in the Black Sea region by giving multinational forces the opportunity to learn from each other, refine their tactics, and share best practices.



“Just sharing that knowledge and… building a system makes it effective,” said U.S. Army Capt. Andrew Caldwell, a medevac platoon leader and HH-60 pilot assigned to 3rd Battalion, 501st Aviation Regiment, Combat Aviation Brigade, 1st Armored Division. “So when that call comes or somebody gets hurt, you know how best to operate because everybody’s on the same page.”



As part of the exercise, the 22nd Multinational Battalion conducted joint training on medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), casualty evacuation (CASEVAC), and air assault operations. At the Vaziani Training Area, allied forces completed multiple iterations of MEDEVAC using both a Georgian UH-1 Iroquois helicopter and a Turkish AS532 Cougar helicopter. Each scenario reinforced coordination, communication, and cross-national teamwork under simulated battlefield conditions.



CASEVAC scenarios gave troops a chance to practice life-saving care in environments where medevac assets may be delayed or unavailable, further improving the battalion’s flexibility and resilience.



“[The] international exercise executed in Georgia with the participation of NATO allied and partner countries enhances interoperability and combat readiness of the Georgian Defense Forces,” said Col. Irakli Kalandadze, the commander of the 2nd Infantry Brigade of the Georgian Defense Forces. “ These events promote experience sharing among military units and partner countries…best practices are being implemented across [our forces].”



Joint training like this prepares nations to operate as one, no matter the environment or mission.