ROK and U.S. Marines Train Together During Ulchi Freedom Shield 25

Photo By Lance Cpl. Van Hoang | A Republic of Korea Marine clears a room during military operations in urban terrain training during the Korean Marine Exchange Program 25.2 in Pocheon, South Korea, July 22, 2025. KMEP is conducted regularly between the ROK and U.S. Marine Corps to increase their combined capabilities through realistic training geared towards deterring threats and maintaining peace in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Van Hoang)

MARINE CORPS BASE CAMP S. D. BUTLER, Okinawa, Japan – United States Marines from III Marine Expeditionary Force (III MEF), 3d Marine Division, and other subordinate units are now deployed in support of combined training with their Republic of Korea (ROK) counterparts for the annual exercise, Ulchi Freedom Shield 25 (UFS 25). As the Marine Corps commemorates 250 years of service, the U.S.-ROK Alliance continues to exemplify the strength of shared sacrifice and the enduring pursuit of peace.



UFS 25 is a command post exercise led by United States Forces Korea and the Combined Forces Command based in South Korea. For this exercise, ROK and U.S. Marines integrate to form the Combined Marine Component Command (CMCC), a cohesive command structure designed to defend South Korea should the need arise. Through virtual defensive exercises, the CMCC ensures the alliance remains prepared for any emerging threats in the region.



Korea Marine Exercise Program (KMEP) 25.2, semi-annual unit-level training concurrent with UFS 25, consists of live training between ROK and U.S. Marine Corps units. These training events include live-fire ranges, explosive ordinance disposal training, tactical combat casualty care, and a culminating large-scale force-on-force to conclude KMEP 25.2.



"III MEF and the ROK Marine Corps stand prepared to respond swiftly to any threat in the region," stated Lt. Gen. Roger Turner, commanding general of III MEF and commander of the Combined Marine Component Command. "These exercises strengthen our partnership and demonstrate our commitment to regional security."



“These continuous training initiatives are vital to maintaining the strength and readiness of our combined forces," said Lt. Gen. Ju Il-seok, commandant of the Republic of Korea Marine Corps. "Through these exercises, we ensure our Marines are prepared to defend our shared interests."



UFS 25 and KMEP 25.2 serve as powerful demonstrations of the enduring ROK-U.S. military partnership. These virtual and field training events represent the latest advancements in combined training programs and reaffirm the U.S. Marine Corps’ commitment to defense with their ROK counterparts.