Brain health, readiness team highlights capabilities during DOD’s health symposium in Florida

An Analyzer Traumatic Brain Injury device sits on display at the Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office exhibit during the Military Health System Research Symposium, Kissimmee, Florida, Aug. 5, 2025. MHSRS is a DoD-sponsored event that brings together leading experts from across the military and medical development industry to discuss the current and future states of military medicine, and to showcase the latest devices and technologies designed to preserve and protect the lives of America's Warfighters. OPMED, part of the Defense Health Agency, is the DoD's leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project management teams develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.

The Warfighter Readiness, Performance, and Brain Health project management office is taking part in the Military Health System Research Symposium this week in Kissimmee, Florida.



The four-day event is a premier opportunity for WRPBH, part of the Defense Health Agency’s Operational Medical Systems Program Management Office, to showcase its current portfolio of medical products, devices, and treatments for a wide array of DOD, development industry, and academic stakeholders.



WRPBH supports the Joint Force through partnership-driven development, production, and sustainment of medical capabilities to enhance Warfighter readiness, increase Warfighter lethality, and prevent, detect, and treat combat-related neurotrauma.



Working with stakeholders from across the Department of Defense, industry, and academia, WRPBH’s experts manage the rapid development of advanced capabilities to meet the urgent needs of Joint Force medical providers in austere environments during Large-Scale Combat Operations anywhere across the globe.



MHSRS, which provides a venue for presenting new scientific knowledge resulting from military-unique research and development, gives the WRPBH team a chance to showcase their top-tier capabilities while reaching the wider DOD, development industry, and academic networks that enable current and future development projects, according to Lou Jasper, the WRPBH project manager.



“WRPBH depends on collaboration with stakeholders across DOD and industry to meet our mission,” said Jasper. “Our programs cover a wide range of Warfighter health care needs to protect, assess, and treat brain health during combat operations, optimize their performance and readiness, and to address the effects of neurotrauma after they return from the front lines.



“We are dedicated to meeting the current and future needs of the Warfighter and combatant commanders,” he added. “The treatment solutions we develop will save lives during combat and return the injured to duty as soon as possible. MHSRS is a great way for our team to show how we are impacting the readiness of our Joint Force partners and helping to enhance Warfighter lethality.”



To learn more about WRPBH and to reach their team, visit https://dha.mil/opmed-wrpbh.



About OPMED



OPMED is the DOD’s leading force in medical development and acquisition, focused on enhancing Warfighter lethality and readiness. Project managers with the team develop and deliver next-generation, world-class medical capabilities that empower combatant commanders for Large-Scale Combat Operations, particularly within austere environments, with a twofold mission: save lives on the battlefield and swiftly return injured service members to duty.