Remains of World War II Soldier to be buried in Elmore, Ohio

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Sgt. Howard L. Hasselkus, 24, of Elmore, Ohio, who died as a prisoner of war during World War II, will be interred Aug. 8, at Harris-Elmore Union Cemetery. Corsser & Priesman Funeral Homes, Inc. will perform graveside services preceding the interment.



Hasselkus was a member of the 192nd Tank Battalion when Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December 1941. Intense fighting continued until the surrender of the Bataan peninsula on April 9, 1942, and of Corregidor Island on May 6, 1942. According to Cabanatuan prison camp and other historical records, Hasselkus died Nov. 22, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Hasselkus on Sept. 23, 2024.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Hasselkus, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4192585/soldier-accounted-for-from-world-war-ii-hasselkus-h/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral should contact Corsser & Priesman Funeral Homes, Inc, 419-862-3331.

