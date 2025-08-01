Remains of Korean War Soldier to be buried in Arlington National Cemetery

FORT KNOX, Ky. – The remains of U.S. Army Pfc. Roland Lee Bowser, 20, of New Kensington, Pennsylvania killed during the Korean War will be interred Aug. 8, at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, Virginia.



Bowser was assigned to M Company, 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Cavalry Division. He was reported missing in action on Nov. 2, 1950 after his battalion's fighting-withdrawal from Unsan, Democratic People's Republic of Korea. After the war, returning prisoners reported that Bowser died in captivity at Camp 5 in Pyoktong, North Korea, in early June 1951.



The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency accounted for Bowser on March 21, 2025.



The Past Conflict Repatriations Branch, under the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division at the U.S. Army Human Resources Command, Fort Knox, Kentucky, plays a key role in the process of locating Family members of missing Soldiers from WWII, the Korean and Vietnam Wars.



For more information on DPAA’s efforts to identify Bowser, please visit: https://www.dpaa.mil/News-Stories/ID-Announcements/Article/4166444/soldier-accounted-for-from-korean-war-bowser-r/



Media interested in covering and/or obtaining more information about the funeral should contact Adams-Green Funeral Home, 703-437-1764.

