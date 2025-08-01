Edwards' FCC addresses child care shortage, names provider of the year

Military family child care providers are professionals certified by their military installation to provide child care in their on-base homes. Designed for children up to age 12, FCC offers smaller group settings and more flexible schedules than traditional child care. FCC may offer full- or part-day care for school age children both during the school year and summer, or 24/7 and extended care.



FCC providers are certified by the Defense Department, and all adults in their households undergo a background check. They are supported by the installation’s community child care coordinator, who performs home visits and provides mentorship.



Edwards’ FCC program fills a critical need for parents and guardians requiring child care to maintain employment, especially considering the limitations of both the Child Development Center and the School Annex. As part of DOD, Edwards’ FCC offers the same sliding scale tuition as the CDC and School Annex for both military and civilian members.



Col. Chris Carnduff, 412th Mission Support Group commander, recently led a panel that reviewed letters from parents and guardians nominating their FCC providers for provider of the year. The panel selected Matrina McCullough as the 2025 FCC Provider of the Year.



“I am grateful to our leadership for recognizing our hard-working FCC providers who juggle so many roles and responsibilities as parents, teachers, nurturers, meal planners, chefs, activity planners, custodians and also business managers,” Candace Lang, community child care coordinator, said. “I would like to thank the parents of our FCC providers who submitted very thoughtful and endearing nomination letters.



“Our FCC providers work extremely hard and uphold the highest standards in support of our mission for quality child care,” Lang said.



Parents and guardians interested in the FCC program may contact Lang at 661-277-1595.

