Key Support Liaisons: Serving Joint Base Charleston families

Between deployments, temporary duties and long duty days, Key Support Liaisons aim to relieve the stressors of military life and enhance family resiliency.



Working behind the scenes, KSLs provide key resources and vital communication, relaying information to address concerns of military families during deployments.



A voluntary position appointed by unit commanders, KSLs host activities such as meal trains for Airmen and cookie drops. KSLs also share information for Red Cross events. Each KSL led activity is designed to encourage participation and create an atmosphere of resiliency.



“We view work life and home life as a partnership. If one becomes unbalanced, so will the other, eventually,” said Mary Suzanne Craig, 437th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron KSL.“That is why we strive to have a positive effect on both military members and their families.”



Military families face challenges like frequent moves and school changes. The KSLs help children settle into new locations, help families get in touch with school liaisons and find recreation opportunities.



“Children of Military parents are resilient, they are strong and they are courageous,” said Randi Machal, 437th AMXS KSL. “They are true heroes.”





The KSLs also offer a listening ear and a supportive presence to spouses who have been separated from their original homes and support systems due to a permanent change of station. Equipping each spouse with coping skills and providing a peer-to-peer support network helps deal with the emotional challenges of deployment.

“We do our best to spread that sense of community and togetherness, to not give isolation any room to grow,” said Craig.



To connect with KSL at Joint Base Charleston, you can either contact your unit's first sergeant or call the Military and Family Readiness Center at (843) 963-8883.

