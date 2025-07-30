U.S. Navy Capt. Meghan Bodnar assumes the position of Deputy Director of Operations of DPAA

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii – Captain Meghan Bodnar brings decades of naval leadership and nuclear operations expertise to her new role as deputy director of operations at the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency. Bodnar, who most recently served as reactor officer aboard USS Nimitz (CVN68) and previously commanded the guided missile destroyer USS Gridley (DDG 101), assumed her new role on June 2, 2025. In a recent interview, Bodnar discussed her transition from managing nuclear reactors and ship deployments to overseeing the complex global mission of accounting for America's unaccounted for service members – a challenge she describes as both uniquely demanding and deeply fulfilling.



What educational background led you to down that career path?



“I went to the Naval Academy and got my degree in oceanography, a science major. They kind of categorized the different majors into humanities, the sciences, and engineering. And I picked the sciences. I really love oceanography. I thought it was fascinating. I got to do some cool things as a midshipman to include one of the coolest things that I've ever done in my life, even to this day, I got to go to Antarctica because I was doing my capstone project on a topic that was covered under polar oceanography. I applied for this program and the only downside is that you had to be willing to not be home for the holidays, so you were going to be at sea or on the ice for Christmas and New Year's. I thought that was an easy decision to make, but a lot of people didn't want to do that.”



Had you heard of DPAA before looking at this opportunity?



“I don’t think I had heard of the agency specifically. My career up to this point has been very operational and focused primarily on the Navy. My non-sea-going tours were very closely related to those operational tours. There weren’t many opportunities to think outside that scope of operations. That is one of the reasons I appreciate this tour. I’ve never worked with so many other service members from different services before. I have met more Army personnel than I have met in the rest of my career combined. I don’t see many Navy personnel here. So, it's educational for me in many aspects, including my opportunity to really see how other services think, how they operate and how they communicate.”



What is the challenge you face as the DDO of DPAA?



“I think it's a fascinating challenge because this agency is set up so uniquely and it is comprised of all sorts of different people. What's intriguing is just how different it is from previous jobs that I've had. And it has a whole set of challenges that are distinct from anything else that I've yet seen in my career. I've always been intrigued by the things that are hard to do because they're challenging. That's one of the reasons that I wanted to be a Navy nuke to begin with, was because to me it seemed harder and more challenging, and I liked that challenge. I think that while this was presented to me as a job that was unique that I wouldn't have seen before. We're bringing in civilian and military people together. We're constantly talking to a variety of outside agencies, whether they are veteran support organizations or some of our university partners or other partners, other companies that are partners or congress or ambassadors. The people that we are interacting with are so varied and their interactions with the agency are so different as well, that it certainly is a challenge, but it doesn't necessarily mean that those facts scared me away. In fact, I would say it's a fascinating challenge.”



Throughout your career, what are some major lessons that you apply to your position as DDO?



"I've learned so much about working with people. I think that is one of the things that I've had to refine over my career has been learning how people learn and how they take information. It's not the same for every person, nor is it how they transmit that information or information that they have that they need to share. So, building a team that includes people of different communication styles can be very challenging, but that is going to be a reality regardless of the organization that you're in, because it doesn't matter whether you're leading a military organization or a civilian organization, they're still full of people and people are different. So, what works for one person in the way that you talk to one person may not work as well talking to somebody else or another group of people. Finding what motivates them and talking to that and talking the language that they understand is the trick. That's the hard part. And I don't think I always do it well, but I think I've learned, and I've improved over time. It's just something that you have to continue to refine.



What do you hope to accomplish during your time at DPAA?



“I have the challenge of trying to have an impact. So, I'd like to approach it the way I have approached most of my tours, and that is with the goal to always move the needle.”



As Captain Bodnar settles into her new role overseeing global operations at DPAA, her perspective reflects both the complexity and profound purpose of the mission ahead.



"It's a fascinating challenge that I welcome undertaking, especially because the mission is so amazing," she said. "And at the end of the day, even if it is a difficult problem to solve, you don't have to look hard to find some amazing amount of fulfillment because we're doing so much to bring answers to families."



From nuclear reactors to humanitarian recovery operations, Captain Bodnar continues to serve where the mission demands both technical expertise and unwavering dedication to her fellow service members—past and present.

