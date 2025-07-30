Teachers, parents, students anticipate Aug. 4 start of 2025-26 school year

FORT KNOX, Ky. — Excitement is growing days before the start of the Fort Knox Schools 2025-26 school year.



Secondary school students got a sneak peek of their schools July 31; primary school children toured their schools Aug. 1. Kimberly Dunn, superintendent of Fort Knox Schools, said she talked with parents and children throughout this week about what students attending kindergarten to 12th grade will experience when they start on Aug. 4.



“The students were smiling, and the parents looked thrilled. I believe everyone is excited right now,” said Dunn. “Parents are typically eager for their children to return to school, as it helps families settle back into their normal routines.”



Dunn met with several faculty and staff at a back-to-school pep rally in the Fort Knox High School gym July 29.



“Today marks a special milestone—my first chance to address our entire Fort Knox community as one united team as we begin the 2025-26 school year,” said Dunn during the event. “You are essential to our mission, and I look forward to what we can accomplish this year together.”



During the rally, principals from the four different schools introduced their newest employees, followed by an address by U.S. Army Cadet Command and Fort Knox Commander Brig. Gen. Moe Barnett and Fort Knox Garrison Commander Col. Dave Holstead.



Teachers had been working on professional development training and classroom setups prior to the sneak-a-peak opportunities for students and parents late in the week.



Dunn said there are some changes that educators and students can expect for the 2025-26 year. The most obvious of them is the reorganization of classes back to a more historical division: Fort Knox Middle High School will again become Fort Knox High School and teach grades 9-12; Scott Intermediate School will become Scott Middle School, teaching grades 6-8; and the elementary schools will go back to teaching pre-kindergarten through 5th grade.



“With Van Voorhis Elementary School now open as a state-of-the-art 21st Century facility, we have the space to return to a traditional grade structure: fifth grade can rejoin the elementary schools, which is more developmentally appropriate,” said Dunn. “Similarly, sixth, seventh, and eighth grades can return to the middle school setting.”



With the opening of Van Voorhis, academic, installation and safety officials spent part of the summer working on a new plan to address forecasted traffic considerations during school bus drop-offs and pickups.



“Van Voorhis will feature a revised traffic flow,” said Dunn. “The plan I approved this week differs from the original bus loop design.”



Dunn said the school principal, Laura Gibson, will communicate the new plan to parents. Safety plans for students who walk or bike to and from school will remain in effect.



The high school students will see some significant changes due to the shift back to the traditional format. One of those is a new JROTC area.



“The JROTC program has moved to a new wing, which initially raised concerns among parents,” said Dunn. “We’re thrilled with the results—it looks fantastic, and I believe parents’ worries will ease once they see how much larger the area is.”



In academic studies, Dunn said there will continue to be an emphasis on STEM subjects while embracing technologies in pursuit of an educational excellence that best fits the fast changing landscape of society.



“In today’s world, students need not only strong academic foundations but also the resilience, adaptability, and well-being to thrive in ever-changing environments,” said Dunn. “Our emphasis on data-driven interventions and extensions underscores DoDEA’s dedication to delivering exceptional education, ensuring every student gets timely support to their needs. At the same time, we must expand opportunities to prepare students for success for a dynamic future.”



Dunn said flexibility is key to meeting students’ needs. For instance, they will include artificial intelligence into learning, with a heavy emphasis on ethical use.



“Emerging technologies and the rise of artificial intelligence are reshaping how we live, learn, and work. DoDEA is equipping both students and staff to navigate and lead in a future where digital fluency, adaptability, and critical thinking are essential,” said Dunn. “I’ve observed our organization embracing AI and actively promoting its use—we must all learn to harness it effectively.”



Dunn said all the changes and innovations serve one overarching purpose: “We are fostering an environment of future readiness where students thrive and educators lead.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 16:09 Story ID: 544568 Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Teachers, parents, students anticipate Aug. 4 start of 2025-26 school year, by Eric Pilgrim, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.