The Steadfast Line hosts AFSOC distinguished visitors

CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. -- The Steadfast Line hosted distinguished visitors from Air Force Special Operations Command, here, July 27 to July 29, 2025.



U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Michael Conley, AFSOC commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Courtney Freeman, AFSOC command chief, engaged with Air Commandos across the base during their visit. They were joined by their spouses, Mrs. Melissa Conley and Mrs. Becky Freeman.



Chief Master Sgt. Freeman spent time with Airmen, first sergeants and senior enlisted leaders across the base. He received a familiarization tour at Sendero, LLC., off-base dormitories and met with the Professional Development Center during his visit. Additionally, he discussed ways he could support Cannon and provided valuable insights into challenges the leaders might be facing.



Both Lt. Gen. Conley and Chief Master Sgt. Freeman took time during their visit to praise the efforts of several Airmen, coining them for their excellence and answering questions about AFSOC priorities and their applicability to the 27th Special Operations Wing’s mission at each stop.



Melissa and Becky spent time meeting with community partners to hear about medical, educational and economic initiatives in both Curry and Roosevelt counties, as well as local municipalities. They also met with the dorm council, key support liaisons and command team spouses to encourage them to continue working to provide Airmen and families with opportunities to connect and build support systems.



The distinguished visitors expressed their gratitude to all for their continued dedication to improving the quality of life for Cannon’s Airmen and families, noting that the AFSOC mission places significant demands on both service members and their families. They emphasized the importance of having resilient and mission-ready Airmen and families to enable the Department of Defense’s most complex operations successfully.



The visit reinforced the belief that our military’s strength lies in unity and shared purpose, while highlighting key priorities such as taking care of the people who make the mission possible, restoring warrior ethos and demonstrating mission readiness.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.30.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 14:09 Story ID: 544539 Location: CANNON AIR FORCE BASE, NEW MEXICO, US Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The Steadfast Line hosts AFSOC distinguished visitors, by SrA Sarah Gottschling, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.