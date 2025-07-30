Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025: Strengthening Regional Maritime Security and Cooperation

Washington, D.C. – The 2025 Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference (MLAC), hosted by the Commandant of the Marine Corps and sponsored by U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South (MARFORSOUTH), will convene senior Marine and naval infantry leaders from across the Western Hemisphere and beyond to discuss shared security challenges and enhance regional cooperation beginning on August 4, 2025, here.



“This conference provides a forum for senior leaders from across the Western Hemisphere to deliberate the complex security challenges we face together," said Gen. Eric M. Smith, commandant of the Marine Corps. "The partnerships we enjoy with our fellow Marine and Naval services are vital to building our collective capabilities and to strengthening regional security.”



This year's conference focuses on the theme "Naval Infantry Spearheading Maneuver in Future Maritime Challenges." The event will provide a forum for leaders to engage in discussions on topics such as Marines in the littorals and leadership and disaggregated operations. The two keynote speakers, Brigadier General Simon Doran and Sergeant Major of the Marine Corps Carlos A. Ruiz, will address these critical security topics.



"Expeditionary Marine Corps forces are vital to the security of the Western Hemisphere, especially given that much of this region is defined by littoral zones—areas where land and sea converge,” said Lt. Gen. Leonard Anderson IV, commander U.S. Marine Corps Forces, South. “The amphibious capabilities and expeditionary mindset of our allies and partners’ Marine Corps provide scalable, flexible force options that can be tailored to meet the dynamic needs our nations may face. Whether it's humanitarian assistance, deterrence, or combat operations, Marine Corps forces offer the versatility and rapid response needed to address threats and crises in the region."



The conference underscores the importance of building strong relationships among partner nations. Through collaborative discussions and shared experiences, participants will discuss maritime security challenges and how to enhance interoperability as expeditionary naval forces.



As the U.S. Marine Corps continues to adapt to evolving maritime challenges, the MLAC serves as a vital forum for fostering partnerships and enhancing collective security efforts across the Americas.



Senior military leaders from Argentina, Australia, Belize, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, United Kingdom, and the Republic of Korea are expected to attend this event. MLAC was last held in 2022 in Brazil.



Over the years, MLAC has played a significant role in enhancing professional exchanges, refining training programs and augmenting naval infantry operations throughout the western hemisphere. The conference has been co-hosted by the U.S. Marine Corps commandant and a partner nation, demonstrating the Marine Corps' commitment to building strong relationships with regional partners. In 2025, the Marine Corps will host the conference in the U.S. for the first time in 20 years. The conference coincides with the Navy and Marine Corps' 250th anniversary, making it a significant occasion.



For the latest information on MLAC 2025, visit the event webpage www.marforsouth.marines.mil/MLAC/.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 07.14.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 12:13 Story ID: 544526 Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US Web Views: 13 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Marine Leaders of the Americas Conference 2025: Strengthening Regional Maritime Security and Cooperation, by CPT Mark Andries, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.