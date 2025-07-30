MSCoE names 2025 Drill Sergeant of the Year

Photo By Melissa Buckley | Sgt. 1st Class Gil Rodriguez, a drill sergeant with Company C, 2nd Battalion 10th...... read more read more Photo By Melissa Buckley | Sgt. 1st Class Gil Rodriguez, a drill sergeant with Company C, 2nd Battalion 10th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Chemical Brigade, is named the 2025 Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Drill Sergeant of the Year during an award ceremony July 30 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium. see less | View Image Page

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. — Out of more than 700 Fort Leonard Wood drill sergeants, one Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Soldier has proven to be the best of the best — Sgt. 1st Class Gil Rodriguez, with Company C, 2nd Battalion 10th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Chemical Brigade, who has been named the 2025 MSCoE Drill Sergeant of the Year.



MSCoE’s competition was narrowed down to eight competitors from various units across post, who were tested on physical fitness, Soldiering skills and drill sergeant expertise July 21 to 24, during a heat wave that produced heat index values of up to 110 degrees.



At the award ceremony July 30 in Lincoln Hall Auditorium, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood Command Sgt. Maj. Jorge Arzabala said the competition was designed to find Fort Leonard Wood’s most disciplined, fit and effective instructor.



“This was 96 hours of intense competition,” Arzabala said.



While drill sergeants are expected to be experts in warrior tasks and battle drills, they were also graded on the core duty of a drill sergeant, their ability to effectively teach new Soldiers.



The competition consisted of many of the same tasks taught in basic combat training including marksmanship, physical readiness training, first aid, day infiltration course, land navigation, methods of instruction and a formal selection board.



Rodriguez, who has been a drill sergeant for one year, said he is proud to be a drill sergeant and hearing his name called as the winner was “surreal.”



“I get to have a hand in training Soldiers and make a difference in their lives,” Rodriguez said. “I work hard to make sure they are disciplined and are the very best Soldiers I can send to the Army.”



Rodriguez will go on to compete for the title of U.S. Army Drill Sergeant of the Year at Fort Jackson, South Carolina, in September.



The competition will physically and mentally challenge competitors from each of the U.S. Army Centers of Excellence, the U.S. Army Drill Sergeant Academy and each of the U.S. Army Reserve training divisions.