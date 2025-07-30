WOTS holds first all-Air National Guard graduation

The Warrant Officer Training School held its first all-Air National Guard graduation at Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama, July 31.

Twenty different states and U.S. territories were represented by 29 ANG graduates, signifying the National Guard Bureau’s commitment in producing warrant officers for the United States Air Force, said Maj. Tanner Allshouse, WOTS commandant.

“WOTS is a challenging, fast-paced and highly structured educational program that integrates lectures, guided discussions and experiential learning opportunities to reinforce educational understanding,” he said. “Many of our graduates are filling an expertise gap, advising and implementing solutions to unit commanders.”

Candidates can improve processes and provide system matter expert knowledge directly to the decision authority of the commander, Allshouse said, and must be motivated to understand and apply the foundations of the profession of arms, communication, leadership and followership taught at WOTS.

The schoolhouse prepares candidates as future warrant officers with its three program learning outcomes: Professional Warfighter, Technical Integrator and Credible Advisor. These three foundational principles are instilled starting on day one of training, with the goal of enhancing expertise and roles as advisors to commanders.

“We develop how they approach and solve problems in their scenario-based evaluations,” Allshouse said. “They are given practical challenges where they are required to apply critical and innovative thinking to solve.”

WOTS is an Air Force Specialty Code agnostic schoolhouse primed for future growth, and produced 119 total force warrant officers in the last fiscal year.

“The success of the warrant officer is grounded by the partnerships they have with class and with the warrant officer corps,” said Allshouse. “It is important to understand the strengths and capabilities of others to maximize mission success. Leverage your own skills with the skillsets of others to drive the best outcome.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2025 Date Posted: 08.01.2025 11:39 Story ID: 544521 Location: MAXWELL AIR FORCE BASE, ALABAMA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, WOTS holds first all-Air National Guard graduation, by TSgt Savannah Waters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.