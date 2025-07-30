USAG Stuttgart, Host-Nation first responders prepare for back-to-school with training exercise

By Balmina Sehra

STUTTGART, Germany – While parents and students are preparing for the new school year by buying backpacks and binders, U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Stuttgart and German emergency service partners have been training together to ensure they are ready to respond in case of an emergency at a school on one of the garrison’s installations.



The combined training at Stuttgart High School on Panzer Kaserne, July 28 – Aug. 1, was part of the garrison’s annual emergency response training to enhance familiarity with the school buildings and sharpen response strategies to better protect students and teachers during an actual crisis at a Department of Defense Education Activity (DoDEA) school.



USAG Stuttgart’s Directorate of Emergency Services (DES), 554th Military Police (MP) Company, Army Criminal Investigation Division, Böblingen Polizei, and Bundeswehr tested their joint capabilities during various scenarios.



“This training helps us understand each other’s tactics and shows how we work together,” said USAG Stuttgart Deputy Chief of Police Glenn Alexander. “Although our MPs would be the first responders on the scene, once host nation police arrive, they take the lead. So, we need to make sure we’re on the same page in case an emergency happens at the schools.”



USAG Stuttgart conducts this annual training at various DoDEA schools on the garrison to give U.S. military and German emergency responders a chance to work together as a team during exercise scenarios in real-world locations.



The training concluded on Aug. 1, the first day of Antiterrorism Awareness Month, a critical period dedicated to reminding the community of the importance of staying vigilant and keeping themselves and their families safe.



“While our gates, guards, MPs, Polizei, and additional security measures significantly reduce the risk of an outside attack, we would be irresponsible to act as if there is zero chance of someone attacking our schools. That’s why we train,” said USAG Stuttgart’s Director of Emergency Services Maj. Daniel Jimenez.



Training how to respond in case of an emergency is one way everyone can help to ensure safety and security. In addition to giving emergency responders a chance to train in their facilities, DoDEA schools conduct at least two lockdown drills during the academic year. During these drills, students and staff learn and practice what they need to do to secure the building and protect everyone inside in the event of an attack.



But preparedness doesn’t end at training.



“One of the most important tips we can give parents is to tell their children to report suspicious behavior,” said Staff Sgt. James McGuire. “Because of social pressures, children sometimes feel like they’ll be labeled a ‘snitch’ for speaking up—but that’s not true. Don’t hold that information in. Reporting it can save lives.”



"The Stuttgart military community deserves peace of mind knowing we are here to ensure their children have a safe and secure environment where they can learn," said Jimenez. "And that our team of U.S. and German responders are trained and ready to protect students and staff when it matters most."

