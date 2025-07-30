Safety first! Eighth Army recognizes safety professionals who support training, readiness

Maintaining readiness through training and keeping U.S. Army operations functioning is hard, necessary work. But it has to be done safely so the force is at full strength to dominate on the battlefield if needed. That’s where the Army’s safety professionals lead the way.



At Eighth Army headquarters on Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Eighth Army leadership recognized individual safety professionals and safety offices for their hard work and for being recognized by U.S. Army Pacific as being the best in INDOPACOM.



Brig. Gen. Sean Crocket, Eighth Army acting commander, presented safety awards to Soldiers and civilians and expressed how important operating and training safely is to Eighth Army, which also includes day-to-day work on Army garrisons throughout South Korea.



U.S. Army Garrison Daegu picked up three USARPAC awards in three categories for fiscal year 2024: Exceptional Organization Safety; Excellence in Explosives Safety; and Excellence in Industrial Operations Safety.



Additionally, eight (five in attendance) Soldiers were honored with the Eighth Army Commanding General Exceptional Individual Safety Award for excellence in executing their duties as unit safety officers.



Awards were presented to:



Staff Sgt. James Dreker, 6th Ordnance Battalion, Materiel Support Command – Korea



Sgt. Ladamion Walker, 25th Transportation Battalion, MSC-K



Sgt. Jaypee Flores, 25th Transportation Battalion, MSC-K



Sgt. Andrew Foster, 498th Combat Sustainment Battalion, MSC-K



Sgt. Cody Edwards, 498th Combat Sustainment Battalion, MSC-K



Sgt. Elijah Coleman, 498th Combat Sustainment Battalion, MSC-K



Sgt. Jason Lansbury, 498th Combat Sustainment Battalion, MSC-K



Cpl. Daschae Anderson, 25th Transportation Battalion, MSC-K



The dedication and commitment shown by these safety award recipients reflect Eighth Army's unwavering standard of excellence. Their proactive efforts have not only safeguarded their teams, but have also strengthened the overall mission readiness of the force.

